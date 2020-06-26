Can Hrithik Play The Eccentric Detective Sherlock Holmes In The Series' Bollywood Remake?

Sherlock is one of the most popular English television series based on Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective series called Sherlock Holmes. However, this series is based in the modern 21st-century world where science and technology have advanced more than Doyle’s 19th century England. Sherlock Holmes and his loyal friend and associate Dr Watson are back once again to solve unusual cases coupling one’s eccentric nature and the other’s logical one together. If Sherlock is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors who might be best for the roles.

Sherlock Holmes- Hrithik Roshan

He is the eccentric detective who has an unusually high IQ. Known for playing secret agents and army officials, Hrithik Roshan seems ideal for this role.

Dr John Watson- Abhishek Bachchan

He is an ex-army doctor who finds himself entangled in the unusual cases of Sherlock Holmes and helps him nab the criminals. Being a good actor, Abhishek Bachchan will be ideal for the role.

Mycroft Holmes- Arjun Rampal

He is the elder brother of Sherlock who works for the British government. Although he loves his brother dearly, he does not show it often. Mycroft also seeks out Sherlock when the government needs the latter’s brilliant mind to solve their cases. Known for being a good actor, Arjun Rampal seems a great candidate for this role.

Mary Morstan- Gul Panag

She is Watson’s wife who helps him get over the pain after Watson thought Sherlock had died. The two also have a daughter together. However, Mary dies trying to save Sherlock from a bullet. Being a good actor, Gul Panag seems best for the role.

Molly Hooper- Alaya F

She is a forensics personnel who has a huge crush on Sherlock. Unfortunately, the latter does not return her love. No matter, Molly often helps out Sherlock in his cases. Being a good actor, Alaya F seems to be perfect for this role.

Moriarty- Ranveer Singh

He is the eccentric criminal who is Sherlock’s arch-nemesis. In fact, even after his death, he plagues Sherlock’s life. Known for being a brilliant actor, Ranveer Singh seems perfect to play the role of this unhinged criminal.

Irene Adler- Katrina Kaif

She is one of the criminals whom Sherlock nabs at the request of the government. Although it is not outrightly shown, Sherlock seems to have fallen for Adler and vice versa. Being a good actor, Katrina Kaif seems perfect for this role.

Eurus Holmes- Taapsee Pannu

She is the eccentric sister of Sherlock and Mycroft. The character of Eurus has been introduced in this series. There’s no such character in Conan Doyle’s books. She joins hands with Moriarty to take revenge upon her brothers. Being a good actor, Taapsee Pannu might just be the right person for this role.

