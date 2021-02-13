Nadirshah's Daughter Aayisha Looks Gorgeous In Pre-wedding Videos And Photos; See Here

Mollywood director Nadirshah's daughter Aayisha got married to businessman Latheef Upla’s son Bilal on February 11, 2021. Some of the biggest celebrities from the industry gathered at the event to give their regards to the happily married couple. Take a look at some of the photographs from the wedding.

Nadirshah's daughter's wedding guests

Aayisha's wedding guests included Mollywood star Dileep, his wife Kavya, and daughter Meenakshi. Meenakshi is a very close friend of Nadirshah's daughter Aayisha. Al Mallu fame actor Namitha Pramod, who is also close to the bride, was also present at Aayisha's wedding.

Nadirshah's daughter's photos from the grand wedding

Meenakshi took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with the bride, earning loads of heart emoticons from fans. Namitha Pramod also shared a picture with Aayisha, Nadirshah's daughter Khadeeja Nadhirshah and Meenakshi with the hashtag 'Girl Gang.' Meenakshi shared the same picture on her Instagram Story and captioned it 'Squad.'

Nadirshah's daughter's photos from the Pre-wedding ceremonies

Both Namita and Meenakshi wished the bride on her engagement day. They posted pictures on their Instagram handles hugging the bride and laughing as Aayisha blushes in front of the camera. Aayisha can be seen donning a gorgeous deep blue ensemble. The bride's sister Khadeeja wore a beautiful green outfit with the ends of her hair curled. Namitha chose to wear a blush pink attire while Meenakshi wore beige.

Of the many pre-wedding ceremonies, pictures from Aayisha's bachelorette party were posted on Namitha's Instagram account. The bride's friends including Meenakshi Dileep were seen posing for clicks in cocktail wear. Namitha's sister Akitha Pramod was also a part of the bride squad.

Meenakshi Dileep's dance video from the sangeet surfaced online. Her dance video went viral on social media as she can be seen busting some fast-paced moves. Dileep and Kavya were seen sitting in the audience and enjoying the performances. Meenakshi is Dileep and his ex-wife Odiyan fame actor Manju Warrier's daughter. She joined social media recently on December 4, 2020. Dileep and Kavya also have a daughter together named Mahalakshmi, who turned one-year-old in 2019.

