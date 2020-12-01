Namitha Pramod's Pics With Meenakshi Dileep From Nadirshah's Daughter's Engagement

Malayalam actor-director Nadirshah’s daughter Ayisha Shah recently got engaged and the ceremony was attended by some of the noted celebrities of Malayalam cinema. The guest list included actor Dileep, his wife Kavya Madhavan, daughter Meenakshi and his co-star Namitha Pramod. The latter shared some of the cutest pictures from the celebration with the bride-to-be and their girlfriends. Read further ahead to know more about the story:

Nadirshah’s daughter Ayisha gets engaged

Meenakshi Dileep, daughter of actor Dileep and his first wife Manju Warrier, attended the ceremony and they were in the best of moods. Meenakshi, Namitha Pramod, her sister Akita and Khadija Shah posed next to the bride, as they held her in a hug and evidently had a great time. Namitha, who has been a part of the industry for almost 10 years now, since her debut with the movie Traffic, was the one who shared the pictures with her girl gang. She wrote under the pictures, "Forever #shegotengaged #friendshipneverends”.

Apart from Meenakshi and Namitha, others who stole attention were Dileep and Kavya Madhavan who were also seen taking pictures with the couple along with Nadirshah. Dileep’s next project, Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan is to be helmed by Nadirshah but it will not be the first collaboration between the two. Nadirshah has previously directed Amar Akbar Antony, Kattappanayile Ritwik Roshan and Mera Naam Shaji featuring Dileep.

Pramod was last seen in the Boban Samuel-directed comedy-drama flick titled Al Mallu, along with Fariz Majeed playing Sridhar Sreenivas. The movie hit theatres in January 2020. Meanwhile, in 2019 the actress was seen in the rom-com Margamkali, playing the role of Urmila. Namitha Pramod is to be seen next in an untitled Nadirshah-Jayasurya project while she will also be working with the cast of Professor Dinkan, Dileep's upcoming film. Dileep also has several projects in his kitty, which include On-Air Eapan and Khalasi.

