Nag Ashwin Worked As Assistant Director For THESE Two Films Before He Became A Director

Nag Ashwin has gained significant praise over the years for his brilliant work as a director. With films like Mahanati to his name, the director saw massive appreciation from critics as well as fans. However Nag Ashwin did not start his career on the director's chair, in fact, he worked as an assistant director for quite some time before he landed his first film project. Nag Ashwin’s debut film came out in the year 2015, however, he was active in the industry long before that.

Nag Ashwin worked as an Assistant Director for these two films

In 2010, Nag Ashwin began his work as an assistant director for the film Leader. It was during this time that he learned the craft of direction practically on a film set. The movie Leader was a great success and the makers of the film as well as the cast were praised for the work invested in making a good film. After the success of Leader, Nag Ashwin would reappear in the film circle as an assistant director once again for the film Life is Beautiful. After his 2010 film Leader, Nag Ashwin came back as an AD for the movie Life is beautiful in 2012. Despite taking a while to get onto a film set, the future director seemed to have nurtured his craft well.

Several years after the completion and release of Life is Beautiful, Nag Ashwin took to the director's chair and was ready to direct a film himself. The 2015 release Yevade Subramanyam became his first film. The director was welcomed into the film industry with this film as it was a huge success. Nag Ashwin went on to win the Nandi Awards for Best Debut Director. He was also nominated for the 5th SIIMA awards in the category for best director for the same film. After such a positive response, Nag Ashwin came with his blockbuster hit Mahanati. The movie did exceptionally well and won a number of accolades for the same. He won three best director awards for the film and was nominated for the SIIMA Awards once again. His most recent work was seen in the Netflix anthology Pitta Kathalu which came out in 2021.

