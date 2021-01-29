Prabhas' Upcoming Film Joined By Dani Sanchez-Lopez & Mickey J Meyer, Announces Nag Ashwin

Baahubali superstar Prabhas, back in February 2020, announced that he will next feature in Mahanati fame filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s next directorial venture. Ever since the announcement, this untitled project has become one of the most anticipated projects of the actor. Now, on Friday, January 29, the makers of the projects have unveiled another interesting detail about the project.

Taking to Twitter, the production house of the film revealed that Dani Sanchez-Lopez has been roped as the director of photography and music composer Mickey J Meyer has also joined the crew of the film. For the unversed, previously Nag Ashwin collaborated with Dani and Meyer in his magnum opus Mahanati. While making the announcement, the production team wrote, “Proudly presenting our heroes behind the screen. Welcome @dancinemaniac and @MickeyJMeyer on board out #PrabhasNahAshwin Project.

Even the director of the film expressed his happiness and said, “We created a world from the past in Mahanati… now we create a world from the future…welcome onboard guy”. Going by the tweet, it is clear that the upcoming film will be said against the backdrop of a fictional future. Check out Nag Ashwin’s Tweet here:

We created a world from the past in mahanati...now we create a world from the future...welcome onboard guys 🙏 https://t.co/ksamrO5B3v — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) January 29, 2021

Apart from Prabhas, Bollywood actor, Deepika Padukone will make her Telugu debut with this ambitious project of Nag Ashwin. The announcement of Deepika and Prabhas collaboration was revealed with a special video shared by the creator. The production house released the clip stating, “Throughout the years, we have had the privilege to work with some extraordinary women. Now, with pride, we welcome Deepika Padukone on to our 50 year journey. Bringing together India's biggest Superstars."

Tentatively referred as Prabhas 21, the film is touted to be a sci-fi flick. In a previous tweet, Nag Ashwin revealed that the shooting of this untitled film will begin by the end of 2020. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic productions delayed were caused. Prabhas 21 is slated to hit the theatres by the end of 2021. The makers are yet to finalise the cast of the film. Apart from the lead actors, the creators haven’t released an official statement about the cast yet.

Shoot year end lo start...maybe 2021 end lo release...too early to say anything else, expect a big thanks to prabhas garu...kontha mandi pan-india film antunnaru...adi tappu...pan-india eppudo kottesaaru...idi pan-world darlings :)) #PrabhasNagAshwin https://t.co/9KnLQqbVgm — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) February 26, 2020

