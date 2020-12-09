Naga Babu Konidela shares endearing pics from daughter Niharika's sangeet; See Here

Actor-producer Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's sangeet ceremony was organized with full pomp and show in Udaipur. The couple will tie the knot at Udaivilas Palace on December 9. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the wedding will be an intimate affair that will be attended by close family and superstar cousins Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Allu Sirish. Niharika’s father Naga Babu Konidela shared some pictures from Niharika’s sangeet last evening.

Niharika Konidela sangeet ceremony

The pictures shared by Niharika’s father showed the actress happily posing with her fiancée Chaitanya. Clad in a green ensemble, Niharika looked resplendent while Chaitanya wore kurta pajama. While captioning the post, Naga Babu Konidela wrote, “Family" is what Happens when 2 people fall in love..” The other pictures showed the couple posing with the family of the bride and the groom. Naga Babu also shared a picture where he can be seen posing with Ram Charan on the stage. While captioning the post, he wrote, “To fill more smiles in every mile...And to make the magic in every moment come Alive... My #ramaraju @alwaysramcharan will be the first to strive.”

Read: Ram Charan And Allu Arjun Click Selfies At Niharika's Sangeet; Photos Go Viral Online

Read: Niharika Konidela's Pics From Mehendi Ceremony Featuring Pawan Kalyan Surfaces Online

Ram Charan also took to his Instagram to share pictures from his beloved sister’s sangeet celebrations. He has shared four pictures so far, of which the first is of him and Varun Tej with the couple, the second picture featured Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and the couple. The third picture saw Ram Charan and the bride grooving on the stage, while the fourth picture was of him and his wife with the Niharika and Chaitanya. Earlier, actor Chiranjeevi took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his niece Niharika and then a recent picture with her. In the caption which he wrote in Telugu, he gave blessings to Niharika and that they are now giving her in the hands of Chaitanya.

Read: Chiranjeevi Pens Heartfelt Post For His Niece Niharika Konidela Ahead Of Her Wedding

Read: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi & Others At Niharika Konidela's Star-studded Sangeet Celebrations

(Image credit: Naga Babu Konidela/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.