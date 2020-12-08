Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi & Others At Niharika Konidela's Star-studded Sangeet Celebrations

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagedda have kicked off their wedding celebrations in Udaipur from December 7, 2020. Stars Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and others were all part of the celebrations and the pictures have started flowing in on Instagram from the actor and their fan pages. Scroll down to take a look at the star-studded celebrations that are taking place at the city of lakes in Rajasthan.

Ram Charan’s post from Sangeet Night

Ram Charan took to his Instagram to share pictures from his beloved sister’s sangeet celebrations. He has shared four pictures so far, of which the first is of him and Varun Tej with the couple, the second picture featured Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and the couple. The third picture saw Ram Charan and the bride grooving on the stage, while the fourth picture was of him and his wife with the Niharika and Chaitanya.

The post has been flooded with likes and comments from fans and followers of the actor. It has over 185k likes so far and lots of comments sending best wishes and love the actor and couple’s way. Take a look at the comments.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s Instagram stories

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana also uploaded pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram stories. She has shared a collage of her looks and also shared the post uploaded by actor Ram Charan on her stories, as well as added a short video of the hotel. Take a look at the Upasana’s Instagram stories here.

Chiranjeevi gives his blessings to #NisChay

Actor Chiranjeevi took to his Instagram and shared a picture with baby Niharika and then a recent picture with her. In the caption which he wrote in Telugu, he gave blessings to Niharika and that they are now giving her in the hands of Chaitanya. His caption roughly translates to, “My best wishes and blessings to the prospective couple in this auspicious moment of putting our little Niharika, which has grown in our hands, into the hands of Chaitanya. God bless you!”.

Other pictures from the ceremony

About the #NisChay wedding

Niharika Konidela had revealed the news of her getting married to beau Chaitanya JV in the month of June 2020. The two then got engaged in a close-knit ceremony in August 2020 and shared the pictures on their Instagram profiles. The couple has been doing countdowns on their feed for their big-day which has finally arrived yesterday on December 7, 2020, Chaitanya took to his Instagram as he shared a picturesque shot of the wedding venue with the caption, “And it begins” followed by the hashtag #nischay.

