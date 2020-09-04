Fan Sketches Pawan Kalyan's Portrait; Actor Promises To Visit Fan Soon

Pawan Kalyan, who recently celebrated his 49th birthday, got a special surprise from an ardent fan, who drew a pencil sketch of the actor. An impressed Pawan Kalyan took to social media to express gratitude.

Sharing the fan art online, Pawan Kalyan wrote: "This video was brought to my attention by my well-wishers. It is very nice fan art". Pawan further promised his fan that he would meet her soon. He wrote: "I will meet you when I come to Visakhapatnam. Be careful!"

Check out the post here:

Pawan Kalyan, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, September 2, received warm wishes from several celebrities and fans online. Actors like Ram Charan, Keerthy Suresh, Chiranjeevi, and others wished the actor online and prayed for his success and good health. Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan took the time to reply to every message he received online.

Dear Ms. Keerthy Suresh, Thank you a lot for your heartfelt greetings.And it’s amazing to see,how you have turned into a such phenomenal actor with your films & characters which you have chosen & portrayed in a short time. All the best for your future.🙏 — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 3, 2020

'Vakeel Saab' motion poster released on Pawan Kalyan's birthday

On Pawan Kalyan's birthday, the makers of his forthcoming movie Vakeel Saab released the motion poster of the upcoming flick. Sharing Vakeel Saab motion poster online, makers of the film wrote: "Wishing our #VakeelSaab, Power Star Pawan Kalyan a very Happy Birthday!! Here is the #VakeelSaabMotionPoster". (sic) Check out the motion poster of the Pawan Kalyan starrer.

The movie, starring Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla in the lead, is a courtroom drama that also features Prakash Raj in a prominent role. The film is written and directed by Venu Sriram. It is the official remake of the Bollywood movie, Pink (2016). The film is produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under their production banners.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer's release has been indefinitely pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides the upcoming film, Pawan Kalyan also has an untitled film with Krish Jagarlamudi. The movie, tentatively titled PSPK 27, is touted to be a historical drama.

