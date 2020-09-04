Pawan Kalyan Appreciates Sivakarthikeyan's Song 'Oodha Colour Ribbon', Latter Responds

Pawan Kalyan celebrated his birthday on September 2. The actor was wished by Shivakarthikeyan on Twitter. In response to his twitter update, Pawan Kalyan extended his gratitude towards the actor and also appreciated him for his song Oodha Color Ribbon. The actor also mentioned that he had watched the song countless times until now.

Sivakarthikeyan was overwhelmed to know that actor Pawan liked the song so much. He wrote, “Dear Sir extremely happy to see your reply sir. Overwhelmed to know that you liked oodha color ribbon sir..Big thanks for taking time and acknowledging the love and for your kind words sir.” Fans in huge number appreciated Sivakarthikeyan for his growth in the industry after Pawan Kalyan's appreciation. Some users also hailed him for his song. Take a look Pawan Kalyan and Sivakarthikeyan’s tweets.

Dear Thiru Shiva Karthikeyan, Thank you for your warm wishes. Wishing you very best for your success . And I love your song

‘ Oodha colour ribbon.’

I have seen it countless times.🙏 — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 3, 2020

Dear Sir extremely happy to see your reply sir😊😊Overwhelmed to know that you liked Oodha color ribbon sir..Big thanks for taking time and acknowledging the love and for your kind words sir 🙏😊 https://t.co/E19Q3nfGFr — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) September 3, 2020

What's next for Sivakarthikeyan?

Sivakarthikeyan has an array of films at different stages of production. He will be next seen in R Ravikumar's forthcoming movie. The film, starring Sivakarathikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, also features Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar in a prominent role. The first look poster of the film was released a few weeks ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers. The movie is titled Ayalaan and reportedly is in pre-production. Besides the upcomer, there are reports that Sivakarthikeyan has signed a film with director Vignesh Sivan. However, neither the actor nor the director has confirmed the news.

More about Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan has acted in several movies in the span of his career. Some of his famous films include Gabbar Singh, Jalsa, Gokulamlo Seetha, Suswagatam, Tholi Prema, Thammudu, Badri, Kushi and several others. Pawan Kalyan has won Filmfare awards for his films Gopala Gopala and Attarintiki Daredi. He was nominated in the category of Best Actor-Telugu. Further, the actor has also secured several awards for his role in the 2012 Telugu action-comedy, Gabbar Singh. The film was an adaptation of the Salman Khan starrer, Dabangg. Just like its counterpart, Gabbar Singh did extremely well at the box office and was also popular amongst the masses.

Pawan Kalyan is not just an actor but also a director, screenwriter, stunt coordinator, playback singer as well as choreographer. Further, he is also a political leader and philanthropist. The actor was a member of the Praja Rajyam Party. The political party was established by his elder brother, Chiranjeevi. In 2014, Pawan Kalyan established his own political party and he named it 'Jana Sena Party'. The actor also wrote a book to propagate the ideology of his political party.

