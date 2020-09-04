Pawan Kalyan Impressed By Dil Raju's Generosity Towards Kuppam Mishap Victims

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan recently appreciated the efforts put by his Vakeel Saab producer Dil Raju in providing financial help to the families of men who died in the Kuppam mishap. Pawan Kalyan said, "Dear Dil Raju garu, I truly appreciate your humanistic gesture by expressing your concern and support to the victims family members of Kuppam mishap. What you have done is not just giving money but reiterating the trust in humanity. Thank you sir," (sic) in a tweet. He also promised to offer financial aid of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Dil Raju issues official statement regarding Kuppam Mishap

Three fans of Pawan Kalyan, namely Somasekhar (30), Rajendra (32), and Arunachalam (28), died of electrocution in the Chittoor district of Andra Pradesh on Tuesday, September 1 while erecting a banner for Pawan Kalyan's birthday celebration.

According to an official statement issued by Pawan Kalyan's political party, the deceased succumbed to death after the banner they were erecting touched a live wire. The incident also left three other fans injured.

A day after the mishap, producer Dil Raju issued an official statement on his production house's social media handle offering financial aid to the deceased family.

The statement read, "With heavy hearts, we express our deepest condolences to the families of the three fans who unfortunately lost their lives. We, along with millions of others, express our solidarity to their families in this hour of grief. We come forward to announce a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased" (sic). Dil Raju also wished for the speedy recovery of injured fans.

Dil Raju and Pawan Kalyan to collaborate for 'Vakeel Saab'

Pawan Kalyan would be returning to Tollywood after a hiatus of two years with Vakeel Saab. The movie marks producer Dil Raju and Pawan Kalyan's first collaboration together. The film, which stars Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla in the lead, is the official remake of the Bollywood movie, Pink (2016). The movie is directed by MCA (2017) fame Venu Sriram. The film's release has been indefinitely pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

