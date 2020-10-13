Naga Chaitanya's 'Love Story' Makers In A Dilemma As To Where To Release The Film

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story has already resumed its shoot. As the shoot is ongoing, the makers are thinking of releasing the film in December this year. However, they are confused as to which platform should they use to release the movie.

Naga Chaitanya's Love Story's makers in a dilemma

Love Story will feature Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi for the very first time opposite each other as leads. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release and have a lot of expectations as the duo will be seen for the first time ever on screen. The makers of Love Story have resumed the shoot and Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi will be reshooting some of the scenes again along with the remaining scenes. The director of the film Sekhar Kammula and others in the team have decided that the year-end between Christmas and New Years would be perfect for the release of Love Story.

However, according to Tollywood.net, the makers are in a dilemma as to which platform to use for the release of the film. Theatres will soon be opening from October 15 and some new films are all set to release. However, during the COVID-19 lockdown, a lot of films released on several OTT platforms and received a huge response from the audience as they preferred sitting indoors and watching films at a lower cost. They are unsure if people would get back to theatres by December due to safety concerns. And if they risk releasing it on an OTT platform, the producers will not gain high profits as much as they would have at the theatres. But it seems like a safer option.

The makers are yet to make a decision. The film is produced by Sri Narayandas Narang and Sri P Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. However, it seems Naga Chaitanya now is not showing any interest in releasing the film and has not given much response. He was last seen in back to back hit movies like Majili and Venky Mama. Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, was last seen in hit film Fidaa which was also directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Love Story's first look and Music video

The makers of the film Love Story had dropped its first poster in January this year. Sai Pallavi had shared the poster on her social media. In the poster, Sai and Naga Chaitanya have closed their eyes while they touched their heads together. The makers also dropped audio of a song from the film. The song is called Ay Pilla and features stills of the two actors from the film Take a look:

