Samantha Akkineni Funnily Denies Fan's Request Of Divorcing Naga Chaitanya

On Thursday, November 5, south diva Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram to share her ‘feeling good’ photo online with fans. The post has received tremendous love, with some complimenting her look and others praising her ‘cute’ smile. However, one of her ardent fans was seen making a notorious request, to which the actor had an apt reply.

Samantha Akkineni’s ‘feeling good’ photo

In the picture shared by Samantha, she can be seen clinging to a tree, donning a wide smile. She opted for a white crop top which was paired with a matching flowy skirt. Minimalistic makeup, no accessories and a pony hair-do rounded off this comfy look of the actor. Along with this, the words displayed in the background perfectly depicted her expression in the photo. Check it out here:

ALSO READ| 'Bigg Boss Telugu' 4: Samantha Akkineni Graces The Dussehra Episode With Infectious Energy

Fans react:

As soon as the post surfaced online, many fans poured in love by flooding her picture with sweet comments. But one fan made a funny request to Samantha. He commented asking the actor to divorce her husband Naga Chaitanya aka ‘Chay’ and marry him. The comment seemed to have caught the attention of Samantha who was quick to reply. She retorted saying that the divorce is nearly impossible, however, the fan should ask ‘chay’ instead. Take a look at their funny banter here:

ALSO READ| Samantha Akkineni Thanks 'Mamagaru' Nagarjuna For Letting Her Host 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4'

Meanwhile, many others appreciated the actor’s smile calling it ‘beautiful’ and ‘cute’. Heart emoticons and smileys were also showered in abundance. Compliments like ‘pretty’ & ‘cuttiee’ were also seen. Here’s a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

ALSO READ| On Kriti Kharbanda's Birthday, Samantha Akkineni Extends A Sweet Wish

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in C Prem Kumar directed Telugu romantic drama Jaanu. It was a remake of his own Tamil flick namely ’96. Along with Samantha even Sharwanand was seen in the lead role. Next, she is all set to make her Hindi web series debut with the second season of The Family Man. The plot of the movie chronicles the life of a middle-aged man who secretly works as a senior analyst in the fictional Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC).

ALSO READ| Samantha Akkineni's Appearance On Bigg Boss Telugu Rakes In Highest TRP Ever For The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.