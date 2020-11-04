Sai Pallavi Says No To Anil Ravipudi's Upcoming Film Bankrolled By Dil Raju: Reports

South Indian actor Sai Pallavi, known for her roles in Fidaa, Premam, Maari 2, Kali, Middle Class Abbayi and more, has given a shock to writer-director, Anil Ravipudi, as she reportedly rejected his upcoming film. According to Tollywood.net, Sai Pallavi rejected Anil Ravipudi for a film to be bankrolled by producer Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Sarileru Neekevvaru director Anil Ravipudi had reportedly approached actor Sai Pallavi to play the lead role in his upcoming film. However, the actor rejected the movie by saying no to the writer. The reason for the same has not yet been revealed by the actor nor the writer. Fans are sure to be curious about the reason for her rejecting the film.

About Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi is also among the well-known directors in the film industry. He is known for delivering hit films such as Sarileru Neekevvaru, F2: Fun and Frustration, Pataas, Raja The Great and Supreme. Anil also went on to write the screenplay and storyline for his latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film starred Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijayshanti in lead roles. The movie revolves around a tough army major who has been deployed to Kurnool on a mission to keep the country safe from external threats. The film garnered heaps of praise from fans and netizens for the acting skills and storyline.

About Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is currently working with Akkineni Naga Chaitanya in Love Story, helmed by Sekhar Kamula, which will be premiering in theatres next year. This is the first time that Pallavi will share screen space with Akkineni. Sai Pallavi will also be seen in the upcoming film helmed by Rahul Sankritya and bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under his respective banner, Niharika Entertainment. The debut of the filmmaker with Taxiwala was highly appreciated by the critics. Mickey J Mayer is going to compose the music for the film. Sanu John Verghese is going to shoot the film while Navin Nooli will edit the film. The film will also star Nani in lead roles and will be their second collaboration tighter. The duo had very impressive chemistry in the film, MCA.

