Naga Chaitanya, Keerthy Suresh To Pair Up For Chandoo Mondeti's Film?

Director Chandoo Mondeti's upcoming project is generating buzz, primarily due to its potential cast. Earlier reports suggested that Suriya would be the lead actor, but now there are the latest updates indicating that the director is in discussions with other stars for the pivotal roles.

What's cooking?

According to the rumours, Chandoo Mondeti is keen on casting Naga Chaitanya and Keerthy Suresh as the main leads in the film. If these speculations turn out to be true, it would mark the third collaboration between Chandoo Mondeti and Naga Chaitanya, following the successful films Premam and Savyasachi.

Furthermore, it would also be the second film featuring Naga Chaitanya and Keerthy Suresh together after their previous hit, Mahanati. The upcoming project is said to be a grand period drama produced under the Geetha Arts banner.

Who is saying what?

Twitter users have been abuzz with excitement since the rumours surfaced about Naga Chaitanya and Keerthy Suresh potentially reuniting on screen. Some fans have already predicted that the film will be a hit even before any official announcement. Others have expressed their desire for a different actor to be cast alongside Keerthy Suresh. However, for now, we eagerly await an official statement from the filmmakers.

(A screengrab from tweet | Image: Cinetracker00/Twitter)

Meanwhile...

Naga Chaitanya was recently seen in Custody, co-starring Aravind Swami and Krithi Shetty. The film received mixed reviews from critics and had a lukewarm response at the box office. The actor is yet to announce his next project.

On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh has a string of films lined up, including Maamannan, Bhola Shankar, and Siren, among others. Last month, she announced the completion of filming for her upcoming movie Raghuthatha, directed by Suman Kumar.

This year, Keerthy will also be seen in Bhola Shankar, alongside Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others. The film is scheduled for release on August 11.