Can Naga Chaitanya & Samantha Play Anurag & Prerna In South Indian Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has gained immense popularity among the fans of Indian daily soap. The show is loved by people all over India for its amazing dialogues and characters. The Indian family drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay had a strong star cast with the likes of Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover and Aamna Sharif in lead roles. The series is produced by Balaji Telefilms.

The show’s plot revolves around the characters of Anurag and Prerna who belong to different worlds but fall for each other. The show portrays how fate turns their lives upside down. The first episode aired on September 25, 2018, and since then the show has gone on to achieve huge success in viewership.

The show also enjoys a massive fan following all over India but what if the show got a south Indian remake? Here is a look at the Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast if the show is ever made in South India.

Naga Chaitanya as Anurag Basu

One of the lead characters of the show is of Anurag Basu. It is played by Parth Samthaan in the show. For the South Indian version of the series, Naga Chaitanya becomes the ideal choice to portray this role.

Image Credits: Parth Samthaan Instagram and nagachaitanyafanss Instagram

Samantha Akkineni as Prerna Sharma

The role of Anurag’s former wife, Prerna Sharma is played by Erica Fernandes in the original series. If the show ever gets a south Indian remake, Samantha Akkineni can nail this role to perfection. It would be interesting to see Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni on screen together.

Image Credits: Erica Fernandes Instagram Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh as Komolika

Komolika is one of the most popular characters on the show. She is known for her witty dialogues and charming personality on screen. Rakul Preet Singh can breathe life into this role with her amazing acting skills.

Image Credits: komolika_hinakhann Instagram and Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Ram Charan as Rishabh Bajaj

Karan Singh Grover has done a brilliant job as Rishabh Bajaj on the show. With his looks and acting skills, Ram Charan becomes the perfect actor to play this role. The audience would be in for a treat to see Ram Charan and Naga Chaitanya on screen together.

Image Credits: Karan Singh Grover Instagram and Ram Charan Instagram

Sai Pallavi as Nivedita Basu

Pooja Banerjee plays the role of Nivedita Basu in the show. Nivedita is Anupam’s former wife. For the South Indian version of the movie, Sai Pallavi might be the ideal actor for this character.

Image Credits: Pooja Banerjee Instagram and Sai Pallavi Instagram

