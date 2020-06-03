Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya's Throwback Pic From Ibiza Will Give You Vacay Goals

Deemed as one of the most talented leading ladies of the South Indian film industry, Samantha Akkineni enjoys a massive fandom on social media. Samantha tied the knot with her then-beau Naga Chaitanya in 2017 and the celebrity couple has been shelling out major couple goals online with their social media PDA. The love birds also have their fans swooning over their fun banter on social media which includes sharing cute selfies, mushy comments on each other's posts and candid videos.

However, just like everyone, Samatha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have also been practising social distancing ever since the Coronavirus lockdown was imposed by the government of India. Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of travel enthusiasts missed out on the summer vacation trips this year. Therefore, here is a throwback picture of the power couple from their trip to Ibiza that was recently making rounds on the internet after an online portal shared it on social media.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's throwback picture

Almost two years ago, the then newly-weds Samatha Akkineni and husband Naga Chaitanya went on a vacation to Ibiza. Samantha had taken to Instagram to share a candid cutesy photograph of her and her husband spending quality time on a yacht by the ocean. In the cutesy photograph, the couple nailed their casual vacation look as Samatha is seen sporting a yellow crop top paired with denim shorts and golden hoops while Naga is rocking a blue and white printed t-shirt paired with white shorts and sunglasses.

Check out the post below:

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen sharing the screen space with Sai Pallavi in the Sekhar Kammula directorial titled Love Story. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali in the key roles. On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni will be next seen in Ashwin Saravanan’s yet to be titled upcoming project.

The film stars Prasanna alongside Samantha in the lead role. However, she also has Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming romantic drama titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty. Samantha will be seen acting alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

