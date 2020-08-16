Did You Know Naga Chaitanya's 'Premam' Is A Remake Of A Malayalam Film? Read Trivia Here

Actor Naga Chaitanya played the leading role in this film titled Premam in 2016. This film was a remake of a Malayalam film of the same name. Read here to know more about the trivia of this film.

Naga Chaitanya in 'Premam'

With Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, this 2016 film also starred Shruti Haasan, Madonna Sebastian, Anupama Parameshwaran and Chaitanya Krishna. The story of this film revolves around a man named Vikram who falls in love with three women at different stages of his life. In each of love story, the leading man learns new things and changes himself as a person. he does this till he finally meets the love of his life.

According to IMDb, actor Naga Chaitanya had to go through a diet plan for about two months before the shooting started. This was because the makers wanted him to look young and thin in his teenage. Apart from this, the beloved South Indian film stars Daggubati Venkatesh and Akkineni Nagarjuna made cameo appearances in the film.

It was also reported by Indian Express that the film released in about 1000 screen in India and about 115 screens in the USA. This film was created under the banner of S Radha Krishna of Haarika and Hassine creations.

Premam was one of the biggest Malayalam hits of that year. This film directed by Alphonse Putharen. This Malayalam film also showed the story of the lead actor who went from one get to another and love story to love story. The story of this film was spread across several decades and at different stages of life. Nivin Pauly was seen in the role of the lead actor as George David. The female-led in this film was played by Sai Pallavi. It was Sai's debut film and after the release of this film, she has become a sensation in the film industry. The film had a box office collection of about Rs 60 crores.

On the professional front

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Venky Mama. In this film, he was seen with Venkatesh Daggubati. Other pivotal roles apart from Naga Chaitanya in the film are played by Raashi Khanna and Prakash Raj. The film was loved by fans.

The actor will now work in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story. He will be seen in the leading role in the film. She will be cast opposite Sai Pallavi in the upcoming film. The film will also have Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali in a pivotal role. This film will be produced by Sri Narayan Das Narang and Sri P. Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas.

