Naga Chaitanya's Love Story To Hit The Theatres In April; Details Inside

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story has created a massive buzz amongst the Telugu audiences ever since the inception of its production. Touted to be a love story, the release, and shooting of the film were delayed amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, after facing several delays, the film is now all set to hit the theatres. Here’s everything that you need to know about the release of the film.

Love Story release date

The makers of Sekhar Kammula’s highly anticipated film Love Story have finally announced the release date of the film. The Telugu film is all set to hit the silver screen on April 16, 2021. Apart from Love Story, even Nani starrer Tuck Jagadish will be released just a week after Love Story. As they are pitted against each other, only time will tell which film impresses audiences more. While Naga’s film narrates a love story, Nani’s movie is touted to be a family drama film. Both the movies are distinct from each other and bring something new to the audience’s platter.

Love Story plot

The plot of the film narrates a tale of fiery romance between two youngsters, Revanth and Monica. Their fate leads them to the city of Hyderabad from their rural Telangana village in order to look for a job. While Ravanth runs a fitness centre, Monica is hunting for a software job in the city. Their lives change when they fall in love with each other.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the music of the film is composed by Pawan CH. Love Story marks Sai Pallavi and Sekhar Kammula’s collaboration after the former's hit film, Fidaa. Meanwhile, Sai and Naga Chaitanya have teamed up for the first time ever. Love Story was announced in September 2019, followed by its principal schedule kicking off in Hyderabad and areas nearby. The crew was shooting in Dubai in February 2020, when the production was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, the filming resumed in September 2020 and was finally wrapped up in November 2020.

