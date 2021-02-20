'Radhe Shyam' To 'Love Story': Here Are Top 5 Big Releases Of Regional Cinema In 2021

With cinema halls and theatres reopening after being shut for long months due to the Pandemic, people have decided to start visiting them to watch movies. Producers and actors have also been trying hard to make interesting trailers and teasers to create excitement amongst the audience, so they could visit theatres to watch films. Several regional movies have been lined up to be released in theatres over a couple of months. From Prabhas' Radhe Shyam to Allu Arjun's Pushpa, here's a list of some big regional movies which will release this year.

List of regional movies which will release in 2021

Radhe Shyam

Directed by Radhe Krishna Kumar, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama film. Simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi, the film will be releasing on July 30, 2021. Set in Europe during the 1970s, Radhe Shyam is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the regional cinema in 2021.

RRR

Another big release of 2021 is the periodic action drama film RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film includes an ensemble cast of actors like N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody. The film is a fictional story of India’s freedom fighters who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad. The film is slated to release on October 13, 2021.

KGF: Chapter 2

A sequel to the film KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2 will be releasing on July 16, 2021. Starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj, the period action film is directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is said to be one of the most expensive Kannada films ever made, with a budget of ₹100 crores.

Love Story

Starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles, Love Story is a Telugu language romantic drama film expected to release on April 16, 2021. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film also stars Devyani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala, and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles.

Pushpa

Pushpa is an upcoming Telugu language action thriller film directed by Sukumar. The film will star actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, while actors Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil will be seen in supporting roles. The film is being shot in 3 different languages and is another big release in regional cinema. Pushpa will be releasing in theatres on August 13, 2021.

