Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films Where He Had A Conflict With His Own Family

Prithviraj Sukumaran is a celebrated South Indian actor who has worked in a variety of blockbuster films across genres. He has been a pivotal part of the Malayalam film industry and has greatly contributed to its evolution with content-heavy films and passionate acting. In some of his films, he played a young man who often had fights, arguments, and conflicts with his family, over some life-altering decisions. Here is a list of such films with specific details.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s films with family conflicts

1. Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020)

Ayyappannum Koshiyum is a recent film which hit the theatres in 2020. The plot of this film revolves around two characters, Ayyappan and Koshy, who start off on the wrong foot and build up undying enmity towards each other. The two characters hate each other to the core and would do anything to teach their opponent a befitting lesson. Director Rajith plays Prithviraj’s father, who is merciless, illogical, vengeful, and hungry for power and politics. The father-son do not agree on various topics but manage to co-exist in the same house. Ayyappanum Kosiyum has been written and directed by Sachy and stars actors like Biju Menon in the key role.

2. Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015)

Ennu Ninde Moideen is a blockbuster 2015 film which is based on a series of true events. The plot of this film revolves around Moideen and Kanchanamala, who are in unconditional love even though everyone around them is against the pairing. Prithviraj's character Moideen refuses to give up on the relationship even though his own father wants it to end by hook or by crook. At one point in the film, his father even stabs the man through his abdomen, just to stop him from the inter-religious marriage. Ennu Ninte Moideen stars Parvathy as the female lead and has been written and directed by RS Vimal.

3. Lollipop (2008)

Lollipop is a romantic-drama film which released in the year 2008. The plot of this film revolves around a brother and a sister and their simple lives. The brother-sister duo has immense love for each other as they only have each other since the death of their parents. In one of the segments of the film, the brother-sister duo has a major rift as Prithviraj is caught for lying and keeping the truth. Lollipop has been directed by Shafi and stars actors like Jayasurya, Kunchacko Boban, Bhavana, and Roma, in key roles.

Read Prithviraj Sukumaran Celebrates Two Years Of His Movie '9'; Fans Call It 'underrated'

Also read Did You Know Prithviraj Sukumaran Plays Narrator In Films Like 'Kanal', 'Mohanlal' & More?

4. Chocolate (2007)

Chocolate is a romantic-comedy film which released in the year 2007. The plot of this film revolves around a young boy who is rebellious and has been failing to meet the expectations of his mother. The mother-son duo barely gets along as they do not agree on various aspects of life. The lead character Shyam Balagopal’s mother puts him in an all-girls school to teach him the correct values. Prithviraj’s character Shyam does not approve of the decision and what follows is a series of rebellious acts. This films also stars Jayasurya and Roma in key roles.

Read Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films Where He Played The Role Of A Sassy And Witty Lead

Also read Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films Where He Aced The Role Of A No Good Criminal

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Manorama Music Songs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.