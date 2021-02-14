Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films Where He Played A Grey Character With A Heart Of Gold

South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is known for his work in the Malayalam film industry. He has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu as well as Hindi films. Throughout his career, he has aced his power-packed roles apart from the romantic ones. Let us have a look at Prithviraj's films, where he played a grey character with a heart of gold.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrates two years of his movie '9'; fans call it 'underrated'

Prithviraj's films where he played a bad guy with a heart of gold

Ayyappanum Koshiyum

The movie was released on February 7, 2020. The Malayam action thriller was written and directed by Sachy. The movie revolves around the son of a politician who gets arrested for being caught in the alcohol prohibited region. The story unfolds when his father uses his influence to get him the bail and the SI tries to stop this. Prithviraj plays the role of the son named Koshy Kurien who at the end befriends the SI. Towards the end, we're revealed that he is far more complex than just a bad guy and has a sense of humanity in him. The cast includes Biju Menon, Anil Nedumangad and Gowri Nandha.

Teja Bhai & Family

The crime comedy movie was released in 2011. The story revolves around a don who is famous in Malaysia and he falls in love with a girl who belongs to a normal family. Prithviraj plays the role of Teja who appears to be dangerous but in reality, he has a soft heart. The hilarious sequence where he tries to make the girl's family fall in love with him will tickle your funny bone. Teja Bhai & Family cast includes Akhila and Suraj Venjaramood.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran's films where he aced the role of a no good criminal

Anwar

This Malayalam movie was released in 2010 and was written and directed by Amal Neerad. The movie revolves around a youth who has the motive of joining a terrorist group. Later in the movie, he goes through various ups and downs and saves the day. The character is played by Prithviraj. Anwar cast includes Mamta Mohandas and Prakash Raj in lead roles.

Also Read: Did you know Prithviraj Sukumaran plays narrator in films like 'Kanal', 'Mohanlal' & more?

Robinhood

The Malayalam crime thriller movie was released in 2009 and was directed by Joshiy and written by Sachi-Sethu. The movie revolves around Venki who is a tutor in the day and turns ATM thief at night. The story revolves around the hatred and shows that the intentions of Venki aren't wrong. Robinhood cast includes Narain, Bhavana, Jayasurya, Biju Menon, and Samvrutha Sunil.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran's films where he essays the role of a doting & loving "family man

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.