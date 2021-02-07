Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films Where He Aced The Role Of A No Good Criminal

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is known for primarily working in Malayalam films. He has worked in both mainstream and in parallel films. Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies have portrayed him as a police officer on so many different occasions and in so many different versions, movies like 7th Day, Mumbai Police, Memories etc. Since he has been the righteous cop so many times, here's a list of the best movies where Prithviraj plays the role of a criminal.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies that portrayed him as a criminal

Teja Bhai & Family

Teja Bhai & Family is a Malayalam romantic-crime-comedy film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran as Teja Bhai, a well known 'don' in Malaysia. The film revolves around the love between Vedika, played by Akhila, and Teja without her finding out what Teja's real 'job' is. The movie also stars Akhila, and Suraj Venjaramood in lead roles and was directed by Deepu Karunakaran. Take a look at the trailer below.

Anwar

Anwar is a Malayalam action thriller film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran as the titular character. The movie is about Anwar, a Muslim youth who falls into the clutches of terrorism and destruction, all while having an ulterior motive for his interests. The movie was written & directed by Amal Neerad and was released in 2010. Take a look at the trailer below.

Robinhood

Robinhood is a crime thriller film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Narain, Bhavana, Jayasurya, Biju Menon, and Samvrutha Sunil in lead roles. Prithviraj stars as Venki, an entrance coaching professor by day and a thief who robs ATM machines using fake debit cards by night. The movie was directed by Joshiy and written by Sachi-Sethu. Take a look at a song from the movie below.

Oozham

Oozham is a Malayalam action thriller film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Neeraj Madhav, Divya Pillai and, debutant Rasna Pavithran in lead roles. It is the story of Surya played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and his revenge against the people who brought about the death of his family. The film was written and, directed by Jeethu Joseph. Take a look at the trailer below.

Kaaviya Thalaivan

Kaaviya Thalaivan is a Tamil comedy film starring Siddharth playing the protagonist and Prithviraj playing the antagonist. The plot of the movie revolves around the two characters who appear to be as close as brothers and work in a drama troupe under their mentor. The film also stars Vedhika as the female lead, while Nassar and Anaika Soti appear in supporting roles. The film was written and directed by Vasanthabalan. The film was dubbed into Malayalam as Pradhi Nayagan. Take a look at the trailer below.

