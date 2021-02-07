Naga Chaitanya's Popular Telugu Films Depicting Young Budding Love; Here's A List

Naga Chaitanya is a popular actor known for his performances in Telugu movies. He won several awards for his performances in many of his movies which made him one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. Naga Chaitanya made his debut in the film Josh and rose to fame after he played a romantic role in the movie Oka Laila Kosam. Naga Chaitanya has been a part of several romantic movies which depict young budding love. Here are some of Naga Chaitanya's films which depict young budding love.

Naga Chaitanya's films that depict budding love

Majili

Majili is a Telugu language romantic sports drama directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film features actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. The film received a positive response from the audience and followed the love story of Anshu and Sravani. After Anshu is abandoned from his lover Poorna, he marries his neighbour Sravani. Soon he discovers her love for him and falls for her.

Premam

Premam is another romantic Telugu movie starring Naga Chaitanya and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is a remake of the original Malayalam film with the same name. The film also includes an ensemble cast of actors Anupama Parameswaran, Madonna Sebastian and Praveen along with other stars. The film revolves around the life of George, who’s first love turns out to be a disappointment. Later, a college lecturer rekindles his love interest and helps him find his purpose in life.

Krishnamma Kalipindi Iddarini

Directed by R. Chandru, the film Krishnamma Kalipindi Iddarini stars Sudheer Babu, Nanditha Raj and Posani Krishna Murali in the lead roles. Actor Naga Chaitanya played a cameo appearance in the film. The film was critically acclaimed and also won several accolades. The film follows two childhood friends who fall in love but fail to convey their true feelings. Things change when one of the two friends moves abroad and returns to find the other person completely changed.

Rarandoi Veduka Chudham

Another romantic film portraying young budding love is Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, directed by Kalyan Krishna and Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. The film follows the story of Shiva, a fun-loving young man, who meets a stubborn woman at a wedding and falls in love with her. However, the couple has to reconcile their feuding families in order to be with each other.

Ye Maaya Chesave

Ye Maaya Chesave is another romantic Telugu film featuring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni. The latter made her debut in the movie industry with this film. Directed by Gautham Menon, the film follows the love story of Karthik, who wants to make films and falls in love with his neighbour named Jessie. The film depicts their budding love and how they want to live together, but Jessie’s father stands as a villain in their lives, stopping them from being together due to their religious differences.

