Samantha Akkineni Gushes Over Naga Chaitanya's New Movie 'Love Story's' Teaser

The teaser of the upcoming Telugu movie Love Story was released yesterday by makers. Ever since its release, the teaser is doing the rounds on the internet. Love Story features Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Naga Chaitanya’s wife and actor Samantha Akkineni took to her official Twitter handle and praised her husband’s performance. For all the people who are curious to know about what Samantha Akkineni had to say about the movie and Naga Chaitanya's’ performance in it, here is everything you need to know about it.

Samantha Akkineni praises husband Naga Chaitanya for Love Story teaser

Samantha Akkineni could not stop her excitement about the Love Story teaser and shared it on her official Twitter handle. She praised her husband’s performance in her tweet and penned down an adorable message for him. She tweeted by saying, “No one does it better...@chay_akkineni.. you just keep growing from strength to strength....” Samantha Akkineni has also pinned this tweet on her Twitter handle. Here is a look at Samantha Akkineni’s Twitter.

No one does it better ❤️...@chay_akkineni .. you just keep growing from strength to strength .. 🙏 🙏.. ❤️ https://t.co/zgnK0sxUQe — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 10, 2021

The Love Story teaser has raised the expectations and curiosity of the viewers about the movie. Ever since the teaser release, a lot of people have been praising the chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. Naga Chaitanya's new movie Love Story’s teaser takes the viewers on a romantic ride of love, pain and hope. The background music also blends in perfectly with the narrative. The romantic movie is helmed by Sekhar Kammula and is bankrolled by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas.

The Love Story release date is expected to be later in this year. The makers are expected to announce the Love Story release date soon. Naga Chaitanya took to his Twitter and had shared the Love Story teaser with everyone. Actors like Rakul Preet Singh and Raashi Khanna commented on Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story teaser on Twitter.

Naga Chaitanya's new movie Love Story’s teaser

The teaser begins with an introduction of Revanth played by Naga Chaitanya who appears to be a fitness trainer with an aim of launching his start up soon. Then the viewers get to see the character of Mounica played by Sai Pallavi who is an ambitious girl waiting to get a job in the IT industry. She then takes up dance and meets Revanth. The teaser then shows their adorable romance as well as hurdles faced by them in their relationship.

Image Credits: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

