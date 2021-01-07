Samantha Akkineni Gets Trolled By Naga Chaitanya On Her Show 'Sam Jam'; Watch

South Indian star Samantha Akkineni’s talk show Sam Jam, which is streaming on the OTT platform Aha, has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers. The show ends the first season with the final episode featuring Naga Chaitanya, the husband of Samantha Akkineni, as her guest and fans are super excited about the same. Recently, a fan page went on to share a snippet from the show one can see the duo having a ball.

In the video, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya can be seen sharing some fun banter that is sure to leave fans all gaga over it. The actor welcomes Chaitanya on the show and he immediately teases her for calling him last on the show. The actor was at his best and did not shy away from teasing and giving some fun replies to Samantha.

During a Q&A round, Naga goes on to reply to one of her questions in Telugu saying, “Would you take any advice from me? Because whatever advice I give you at home, you never take it.”

The actor also went on to ask Chaitanya if he has ever flirted with several girls at the same time and he goes on to blush listening to the question. The audience in the background can also be seen cheering and hooting for the duo. Samantha also goes on to ask him to give her points for cooking and managing the house to which he hilariously asks her if he heard the question correctly. The video ends with him telling her that she cannot rag him as he knows everything about her. Watch the video below.

On the work front

Samantha Akkineni recently shared the motion poster of her upcoming film Shakuntalam. The film is being helmed by Gunasekar and the motion poster was shared by the lead on her Instagram account. The actor will be seen essaying the role of Shakuntala, a lead character of Kalidasa’s epic Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The movie is set to release later this year. Apart from Shakuntalam, the actor will also be seen in a much-awaited film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhai which is being helmed by Vignesh Shivn.

