Samantha Akkineni And Naga Chaitanya Look Super Adorable In THIS Picture

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adorable couples in Tollywood. The couple regularly share pictures of them dishing out some major couple goals for their fans. Recently, Samantha Akkineni shared a lovely picture with her husband Naga Chaitanya on her Instagram.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni's 'become Curious With Free Time' Post Is Relatable On So Many Levels

See the picture here

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram to share this cute picture with husband Naga Chaitanya. The picture looks like a throwback to before the lockdown was imposed. In the picture, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are seen enjoying a bike ride together. The couple is known for their adventures together. In the picture, Samantha Akkineni looked beautiful as she carries a backpack and held a helmet in her lap and Naga Chaitanya is seen wearing his helmet.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Did Watch 'Love Story' Footage, But Rumours On Sai Pallavi Analysis Fake

Samantha Akkineni had recently shared another picture with husband Naga Chaitanya. In the throwback picture, the couple can be seen with their pet dog. The picture went viral on social media in no time.

See the picture here

Also Read | As Samantha Akkineni Turns 33, Here's A Look At Her & Naga Chaitanya's Combined Net Worth

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya had an exquisite two-day wedding in Goa. The adorable couple got married in a typical south Indian wedding as per the Hindu rituals and they also exchanged vows in a Christian wedding.

Also Read | 'Ekk Deewana Tha', 'Manmadhudu 2' & Other Films In Which Samantha Akkineni Did A Cameo

Also Read | Naga Chaitanya's 'perfect' Moment With Pet Hash Makes Samantha Akkineni Go All Hearts

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is expected to share the screen space with Sai Pallavi in Shekar Kammula's upcoming movie, Love Story. Samantha Akkineni will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.