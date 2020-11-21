Shirley Setia To Make Telegu Debut With Naga Shaurya, Film To Go On Floors Next Month

Singer Shirley Setia who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Nikamma has been finalized as the female lead in Naga Shaurya’s 22nd film. The official Twitter handle of the production house shared the good news with the fans while welcoming the singer-actress on board.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also informed that the title of the film has not yet been decided. He further shared that the shooting for the film will commence in December this year. The film will be helmed by Aneesh Krishna while it will be produced by Usha Mulpuri. Naga Shaurya also welcomed the actress on board on Twitter and wrote, “Welcome Aboard Shirley Setia.” Mahati Swara Sagar will compose the music for the Telegu film. Shirley also expressed her happiness of teaming up with Naga Shaurya for the first time. She shared her happiness on Twitter and wrote, “I am super excited to announce my launch in Telugu film Industry with Naga Shaurya, directed by #AneeshKrishna and produced by #Ushamulpuri Garu under banner Ira Creations.

Meanwhile, Shirley Setia will make her debut opposite Abhimanyu Dassani in Nikamma. Earlier, the actress opened up about working with her first co-actor Abhimanyu during an interaction with Hindustan Times and said that working alongside Abhimanyu for her Bollywood debut has been great. It has been a fun-filled journey and she actually found a friend in him and got to learn a lot from him as well. Further, Setia revealed a few things that she learned from Abhimanyu and that is going to stay with her forever. Explaining them, she said that she learned about camera facing, catching the light, and much more. Setia said that these details might seem small but it can eventually make a big difference in one’s performance.

