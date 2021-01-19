Meet Bjorn Surrao, Musician Behind Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Ringtone

Thalapathy Vijay's latest release Master is grabbing a positive response from the critics and audience. The action thriller flick is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Master ringtone has been gaining immense popularity, ever since its release. Having said that, let us take a look at the musician who gave Thalapathy Vijay his ringtone in the action thriller Master.

Master ringtone is created by Bjorn Surrao AKA Beon. He is a popular musician and performer also known for his independent projects. The artist has collaborated with celebs like Anirudh Ravichander, Benny Dayal, Shakthishree Gopalan & Suchith Suresan. Bjorn Surrao AKA Beon made his film debut in the Tamil film industry. His song was featured in the superhit film, Naalu Peruku Nalladhuna Edhuvum Thappilla.

Bjorn Surrao's songs

Before making his huge debut in Tamil films, Bjorn also worked in a short film like Oru Cup Coffee. It was released in 2015 and stars Arav in the lead role. This short film was screened at Chennai International Short Film Festival (CISFF) and Ahmednagar International Short Film Festival (AISFF). In the same year, he collaborated with Sandeep Sukumaran for 5 Minutes.

Finally, in 2017, Bjorn bagged two films, Naalu Peruku Nalladhuna Edhuvum Thappilla being his debut. Helmed by Dinesh Selvaraj, the film features Karthik Raj, Jagadeesh Kanna, Shariya, Evan Shri in the lead roles. Along with Bjorn Surrao, Navin and Anirudh Ravichander have also composed the film's music.

In the same year, the musician also boated the team of Kadhal Neeye. Bjorn worked with Anirudh Ravichander for creating the music album. It was directed by Vamshidharan. Bjorn was last seen in Master, with Anirudh Ravichander.

Bjorn Surrao's personal life

As per The Hindu, the musician completed his schooling from A.m.m school. Later, he finished his bachelor's degree in commerce from Loyola College, Chennai. Bjorn also pursued Music production in Dubai. He also did his Masters in Business Administration. As mentioned on the site, Bjorn has been making music since he was 16 and writing songs at the age of 15. He learned two musical instruments at age 11, he played a piano and guitar. He also played in the alternative rock bands, Franks got the Funk and Circuit.

