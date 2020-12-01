Naga Shaurya To Star Next In Sports Drama 'Lakshya' Directed By Santhosh Jagarlapudi

Actor Naga Shaurya has been exploring various genres in recent times. He played an action hero in his recent flick, Aswathama and is now set to play an archer in his 20th project, #NS20. The movie will be made official in a while and is said to be a sports drama. Read further ahead to know details about the movie’s plot, cast and more.

Naga Shaurya to be seen next in Lakshya

The next genre that Naga Shaurya is set to explore is a sports drama film that is titled Lakshya, after the multiple genres that he’s tried lately. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the news. #NS20 will be directed by Santosh Jagarlapudi, and Shaurya is to play an archer in the movie which will officially be announced, shortly. After Parthu and Arjuna were taken into consideration, the makers finally decided to use the name Lakshya as it went with the theme of the film.

The sports drama flick will capture the journey of an archer, who is heavily talented and reaches the top of the sport against several obstacles. The female lead opposite Shaurya will be portrayed by Ketika Sharma, and the movie is to be produced by Sharath Marar and Narayan Das Narang.

It is expected to hit theatres in the first quarter of the next year. The actor is filming for multiple movies at a time, including Varudu Kavalenu and two more projects, one directed by Anish Krishna and another by Srinivas Avasarala.

Naga Shaurya was last seen in Ramana Teja’s directorial debut Aswathama where he played the role of Gana. The movie which was bankrolled by Usha Mulpuri under her banner Ira Creations and had Mehreen Pirzada, Jisshu Sengupta, Harish Uthaman and Posani Krishna Murali playing pivotal roles. The story which was written by Shaurya himself revolved around his return to India for his sister’s wedding. Later, the film depicts how he saves his sister who attempted suicide on the evening of her wedding.

