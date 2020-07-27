Naga Shaurya’s Rustic Archer Avatar Gets A 'hatke' Compliment From Sekhar Kammula

Naga Shaurya’s first look from his upcoming film has been released and the actor looks fierce as he stands tall with his warrior pose. The actor can be seen flaunting his six-pack abs along with his well-built body. Naga Shaurya poses with a few wounds and markings along with his bow and arrow.

This first look has gained the makers of the film and Naga Shaurya massive attraction as fans are now eager to know more about the untitled film. The poster of the film simply has Naga Shaurya along with #NS20.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Reveals 'Oh! Baby' Director Nandini Reddy Unfriended Her; Here’s Why

Naga Shaurya's new look receives a compliment

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Had THIS Reaction When A Fan Asked If She Is Pregnant, Read Here

Sekhar Kammula even happened to share a video in which he wished the team of the untitled film. He also complimented Naga Shaurya on his first look. Sekhar wished the entire team success for their upcoming film and even spoke a few words in the video.

It was in this video that Sekhar Kammula said that he was impressed with the effort Naga Shaurya had put into the film. He addressed the fact that it was not easy to pull off a six-pack abs look as it required incredible dedication. Further on, he said that he felt this film would be “Hatke” as in, different, compared to Naga Shaurya’s previous work.

Further on, Sekhar Kammula said that he had watched Naga Shaurya’s earlier films and was impressed with the choice of scripts he was making. He also complimented Naga Shaurya on not shying away from experimenting with his roles in films. Naga Shaurya also shared the first look and later went on to thank Sekhar Kammula for his inspiring words.

Wish stunning Naga Shourya,Director Santosh & the Producers Narayan Das ji,Ram Mohan garu & Sharrath Marar garu and the entire team a grand success!#NarayanDas #RamMohan @sharrath_marar @SVCLLP @nseplofficial@Santhosshjagar1#KetikaSharma@kaalabhairava7#NS20FirstLook pic.twitter.com/6iyNgYcN7q — Sekhar Kammula (@sekharkammula) July 27, 2020

Also Read | Naga Shaurya's 'Aswathama' Teaser Launched By Samantha Akkineni | WATCH

The actor looked rustic in his character. The man bun along with the beard gave out quite a macho look. The tattoos too were extremely interesting as one could clearly see an arrow drawn on his arm as Naga Shaurya tries to aim in the photograph. Sekhar Kammula shared the first look of Naga Shaurya on his Twitter handle.

Sekhar Kammula was wishing producer Narayan on his birthday when he decided to unveil the first look of the film. The name of the movie or the premise has not been revealed yet. However, the pictures posted have already begun to create a buzz among the audience.

Thank you for your Kind words and Appreciation @sekharkammula Sir

Your work has always been Quite Inspiring and these words from you really means so much.#NS20FirstLook #NS20 pic.twitter.com/85vp9ymZav — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) July 27, 2020

Also Read | Aswathama Tamilrockers Incident: Naga Shaurya Starrer Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.