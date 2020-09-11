Naga Shaurya Gives Glimpse Of His Chiseled Body As He Prepares For His Next Film As Archer

Naga Shaurya who has been preparing for his role in the forthcoming movie NS 20, recently shared a picture from his workout session online. The photo gives a glimpse of Naga Shaurya's ripped body and the rigorous routine he undergoes to prepare for his role in the upcomer. "When it comes to body Trainer matters," (sic) wrote Naga Shaurya sharing the picture online. Interestingly, Naga Shaurya essays the role of an Archer in the film.

Check out Naga Shaurya's latest picture:

When it comes to body 💪

Trainer matters#FitnessGoals pic.twitter.com/e9ZelmgR6B — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) September 10, 2020

Also Read | 'Ammammagarillu' Cast: Naga Shaurya, Rao Ramesh And Other Actors; Check Out Full List

Naga Shaurya to begin shooting for NS 20 from September 18?

Naga Shaurya who will be next seen in NS 20 (tentative title) is reported to begin shoot in Hyderabad from September 18. Naga Shaurya, who has been working out on getting the perfect body for his role in the upcomer, managed to impress netizens with his latest workout picture. Here's how the internet reacted to Naga Shaurya's latest photo.

Fan reaction to Naga Shaurya's workout photos:

Anna what a dedication pic.twitter.com/hy7AFhGx1A — shekar guggilla (@shekarguggilla1) September 10, 2020

True that you are looking strong💪 . But it Is also taking away what ever screen charm you had before. I believe that’s also important for you as a actor. — yamini (@sriluk) September 10, 2020

Also Read | Naga Shaurya’s Rustic Archer Avatar Gets A 'hatke' Compliment From Sekhar Kammula

Awesome ❤️ bro

take care bro, don't take too much risk💥 — Smile hacker 😊 (@WdySimply) September 11, 2020

@IamNagashaurya best luck your fitness goals 🐎 — Rajeshkumar (@rajeshk33415828) September 11, 2020

Super makeover bro..👌👌👌💪💪💪 — Surender Rathod (@bsurenderrathod) September 10, 2020

Also Read | Aswathama Tamilrockers Incident: Naga Shaurya Starrer Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

All details about NS 20

NS 20, starring Naga Shaurya and Ketika Sharma in the lead, also features actors like Jagapathi Babu in a prominent role. The movie is directed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi. Recently, the makers of the upcomer, released the first look of the film, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Naga Shaurya's 'Aswathama' Teaser Launched By Samantha Akkineni | WATCH

Naga Shaurya essays the role of an archer in the film that is a sports-drama. The movie is bankrolled by Narayana Dass Narang, Sharrath Marar and P Rammohan Rao under their production banner. Kaala Bhairava of Mathu Vadalara (2019) fame will be composing the music.





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.