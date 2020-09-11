Last Updated:

Naga Shaurya Gives Glimpse Of His Chiseled Body As He Prepares For His Next Film As Archer

Naga Shaurya recently gave a glimpse of his daily workout online. Sharing a picture of his ripped body, Naga Shaurya managed to impress his fans. Read on

Naga Shaurya

Naga Shaurya who has been preparing for his role in the forthcoming movie NS 20, recently shared a picture from his workout session online. The photo gives a glimpse of Naga Shaurya's ripped body and the rigorous routine he undergoes to prepare for his role in the upcomer. "When it comes to body Trainer matters," (sic) wrote Naga Shaurya sharing the picture online. Interestingly, Naga Shaurya essays the role of an Archer in the film. 

Check out Naga Shaurya's latest picture: 

Naga Shaurya to begin shooting for NS 20 from September 18?

Naga Shaurya who will be next seen in NS 20 (tentative title) is reported to begin shoot in Hyderabad from September 18. Naga Shaurya, who has been working out on getting the perfect body for his role in the upcomer, managed to impress netizens with his latest workout picture. Here's how the internet reacted to Naga Shaurya's latest photo. 

Fan reaction to Naga Shaurya's workout photos: 

All details about NS 20

NS 20, starring Naga Shaurya and Ketika Sharma in the lead, also features actors like Jagapathi Babu in a prominent role. The movie is directed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi. Recently, the makers of the upcomer, released the first look of the film, amping the expectations of the moviegoers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Naga Shaurya essays the role of an archer in the film that is a sports-drama. The movie is bankrolled by Narayana Dass Narang, Sharrath Marar and P Rammohan Rao under their production banner. Kaala Bhairava of Mathu Vadalara (2019) fame will be composing the music. 


 

 

 

