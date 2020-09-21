Aswathama Movie's Cast Has Naga Shaurya, Mehreen Pirzada And Other Actors; Details

Aswathama is a Telugu film directed by Ramana Teja in his directorial debut. It is a crime-thriller film, produced by Usha Mulpuri under the banner Ira Creations. Aswathama movie's cast features Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles. Aswathama follows the story of a man who solves a mystery regarding women getting impregnated mysteriously which leads to several murders and revelations. Here is a look at the cast of Aswathama cast.

Aswathama cast details

Naga Shaurya as Gana

Naga Shaurya portrays the role of Gana in the movie. Gana is a man who returns to India for his sister's wedding but a certain turn of events results in creating a big mystery which he tries to solve with his fiance Neha. Naga Shaurya made his debut with the 2011 Telugu film Cricket, Girls And Beer. He then starred in the National Award-winning anthology film, Chandamama Kathalu (2014). Naga then continued to star in box-office hits such as Oohalu Gusagusalade (2014), Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya (2014), Kalyana Vaibhogame (2016), Jyo Achyutananda (2016), and Chalo (2018).

Also Read| Netflix's 'Locke & Key' season 2 begins production; cast shares first virtual read photo

Mehreen Pirzada as Neha

Mehreen Pirzada is seen in the role of Neha in Aswathama cast. She is the fiance of Gana and helps him to solve the mystery behind pregnant women and murders. Mehreen made her debut with the Telugu movie Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha in which she played the character of Mahalakshmi. The movie was a big hit in Telugu states and the US box office. In March 2017, she debuted in Bollywood with the movie Phillauri alongside Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma.

Also Read| 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu is 'over the moon' with Tatiana Maslany's casting as She-Hulk

Jisshu Sengupta as Dr Manoj Kumar

Jisshu Sengupta is the antagonist in the movie. He plays the role of Dr Manoj Kumar who is a psychopath. In the movie, he is the mastermind of all evil plans who is killed by Gana at the end of the story. Jisshu started his career with a teleserial, titled Mahaprabhu, which aired on Doordarshan. He earned critical acclaim for portraying the younger Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in the series. He made his debut in Bollywood through Shyam Benegal's biographical war film Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero. He has featured in Bollywood films like Manikarnika, Shakuntala Devi, and Sadak 2.

Also Read| Kapil Sharma announces arrival of 'Mahabharat' cast, urges fans to 'ask questions'

Other members of the Aswathama movie's cast

Harish Uthaman as Kishore

Sargun Kaur Luthra as Priya, Gana's sister

Prince as Ravi, Priya's fiancée

Aadarsh Balakrishna as Jagadish

Jayaprakash as Gana's father

Pavitra Lokesh as Gana's mother

Surekha Vani as Gana's aunt

Satya as Gana's cousin

Also Read| Friends cast had a mini reunion at Emmys 2020 with Jason Bateman making a cameo appearance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.