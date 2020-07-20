Samantha Akkineni Had THIS Reaction When A Fan Asked If She Is Pregnant, Read Here

Samantha Akkineni has rung in the COVID-19 lockdown situation in the most constructive manner. From spending time with her pet Hash, to gardening and to practice some ariel yoga, the actor is acing it all as well as sharing a glimpse of the same on her social media. Recently, the actor shared one such lovely picture of hers on social media but she had an epic reply to a fan who inquired about her 'pregnancy' under the post.

Talking about the picture, the Oh Baby actor can be seen posing against the backdrop of a beautiful lush green location. The actor is all smiling while posing in the backyard of a house facing a lovely garden. She can be seen donning a sleeveless polka-dotted blue kurta which she has paired up with a striped palazzo of the same color. While several fans left some delightful reactions to the picture, one user was quick to ask her if she is pregnant.

Samantha Akkineni had the aptest reply to a fan

The Majili actor replied to the user writing, 'its the extra carbs' along with an exasperated emoji. The actor sure had the most befitting reply to put all her pregnancy rumors to rest. Take a look at her picture along with her reaction to the fan's question.

Samantha is not the first actor who has put down her pregnancy rumors to rest. Earlier, many Bollywood actors were also hit by such rumors after a few years of their wedding. Reportedly, some of the actors like Vidya Balan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Anushka Sharma had also rubbished the rumors surrounding their pregnancies after their wedding.

Samantha Akkineni will be seen in the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

On the work front, Samantha will be seen alongside actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the much-awaited film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie will be directed by Vignesh Shivan. The shooting of the film will reportedly start in the month of August. The fans are waiting with bated breath to witness Samantha and Nayanthara share the screen space in the movie for the very first time. Samantha was also last seen in the movie Oh Baby which also celebrated its one year recently. Oh Baby also starred actors Naga Shaurya, Lakshmi, and Rajendra Prasad along with the Theri actor.

