Nagarjuna Akkineni Takes To Twitter To Rubbish Rumours About Fire At Annapurna Studios

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni took to twitter to update his fans about a reported fire at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Here is what Nagarjuna's updated about the fire at Annapurna Studios

According to a report by The Hindu, there was a fire at Annapurna Studios. However, Nagarjuna Akkineni took to Twitter on Friday to rubbish the rumours of a fire breaking out at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. He also reassured his fans that everything was fine. He said in the tweet, “There are some articles in the media that there has been a major fire At Annapurna Studios this morning… Not to worry this is WRONG NEWS and everything is absolutely fine”.

There are some articles in the media that there has been a major fire At Annapurna Studios this morning… Not to worry this is WRONG NEWS and everything is absolutely fine👍😊 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 16, 2020

A major fire broke out at the Annapurna Studios in 2017, which destroyed the set of Manam completely. The fire damaged property worth Rs 2 crore. The set was preserved as an ode to Nageswara Rao Akkineni, Nagarjuna's father.

The Annapurna Studios was founded by Nageswara Rao Akkineni, Nagarjuna's father. He founded the studios in the year 1975. The studios are used to shoot many famous movies and shows. The post-production of many films and TV shows is conducted there.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 being shot at Annapurna Studios

The fourth instalment of the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu is being shot at the Annapurna Studios. Nagarjuna is the host of the show for the second time again. 36 episodes of the show are being shot.

Akkineni Nagarjuna has many awards and accolades to his name for his performances in many Telugu movies. He began his acting career when he was only a child. He made his debut as a lead actor with the 1986 Telugu film Vikram, directed by V. Madhusudhana Rao. The movie is the remake of the 1983 Hindi film Hero. Some of his blockbuster movies include Chaitanya (1991), Allari Alludu (1993), LOC Kargil (2003), Devadas (2018). Nagarjuna Akkineni has big releases lined up ahead. He is going to star in Wild Dog, whose shooting was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is going to essay the role of an NIA officer in the movie.

Image courtesy- @akkineni__nagarjuna Instagram

