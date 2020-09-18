Nagarjuna Akkineni 'thanks' Everyone As 'Bigg Boss Telugu' Records High TV Ratings

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is currently hosting the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu, recently expressed gratitude for the love audience showered upon the show. On Thursday, September 17, Nagarjuna Akkineni shared that Bigg Boss Telugu premiere episode has recorded high viewership. "Thank you for all the love!!!", (sic) wrote Nagarjuna Akkineni sharing the TVR (television ratings) online. Interestingly, the premiere episode recorded 18.7 television rating points.

Check out the post

Thank you for all the love!!! pic.twitter.com/pV38cBy2jK — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 17, 2020

Bigg Boss Telugu that premiered on September 6, 2020, recorded 18.7 television ratings in its premiere episode. The reality show was watched by almost 2 out of 3 Telugu people and had a reach of 4.5 crores. The show hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni has reportedly surpassed the ratings of its previous seasons.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 creates a new milestone

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has managed to create a new milestone. The show that has actors like Monal Gajjar, Surya Kiran, Abhijeet, others as contestants has managed to impress the Telugu small screen audiences. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 marks Nagarjuna's second association with the reality show.

Previously, he hosted the third season of the popular reality show. Reportedly, due to a high television rating for the third season, the makers of the show decided to sign Nagarjuna as the host for the latest season too. Bigg Boss Telugu 1 was hosted by Jr NTR and second season by Nani.

What's next for Nagarjuna on the work front?

Nagarjuna Akkineni will be next seen in Ahishor Solomon's Wild Dog. The movie, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dia Mirza in the lead, also features actors like Saiyami Kher, Ali Reza, Caleb Matthews, Rudra Goud in pivotal roles. Nagarjuna Akkineni essays the role of an NIA agent named Vijay Varma. The film is produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under their production banner. Recently, the makers of Wild Dog released a new poster online, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Besides the upcomer, Nagarjuna Akkineni also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, also has Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The Ayan Mukerji-directorial is reported to be a superhero trilogy produced by Dharma Productions.

