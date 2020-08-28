Nagarjuna Akkineni's Birthday: Find Out How Well You Know The Actor With Trivia Quiz

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni carved a niche in the South Indian industry with his commendable acting skills. The actor has also worked in Bollywood movies. Nagarjuna has acted in over 100 films. He is well known for his works in biographical films. He has worked in biographical films like Annamcharya, Agni Varsha, Loc Kargil among others. Nagarjuna made a firm foot in the industry with movies like Geetanjali, Shiva, Chaitanya, Hello Brother, Mr Bechara among others. Nagarjuna Akkineni’s movie Siva premiered in the 13th International Film Festival of India.

In February 1984, he married Lakshmi Daggubati, the daughter of D. Ramanaidu, a prominent film-maker, and sister of the actor Venkatesh and producer Suresh Babu. Lakshmi and Nagarjuna have one son, actor Naga Chaitanya, born in 1986. However, the couple was divorced in 1990. Nagarjuna then married actor Amala in June 1992 and the couple has one son, actor Akhil, born in 1994. On the occasion of Nagarjuna Akkineni's birthday, here's a quiz based on his journey till now.

Nagarjuna Akkineni's quiz

1. Which among these marked the debut of Nagarjuna Akkineni as the lead actor?

Sudigundalu

Majnu

Vikram

Shiva

2. Which movie starring Nagarjuna Akkineni marked the directorial debut of Ram Gopal Verma?

Killer

Shiva

Hello Brother

Ninne Pelladata

3. Which movie featured Nagarjuna Akkineni alongside veteran actor Sridevi?

Judwaa

Annamayya

Aakhari Poratam

Neti Siddhartha

4. Which movie directed by Mahesh Bhatt featured Nagarjuna Akkineni?

Payanam

Santosham

Shivamani

Criminal

5. Which movie by Nagarjuna Akkineni was remade in Hindi titled Judwaa?

Ragada

Hello Brother

Devadas

Om Namo Venkatesaya

6. Which was the first movie produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni?

Ninne Pelladata

Buchi Babu

Kalyani

Pilla Zamindar

7. Which movie marked the Bollywood debut of Nagarjuna Akkineni?

LOC Kargil

Geetanjali

Shiva

Jagadguru Adi Sankara

Also Read| Nagarjuna Akkineni shoots a new promo for 'Bigg Boss' Telugu Season 4; See pics

8. Which was the first soap opera produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni?

KBC – Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu

Yuva

Bigg Boss Telugu

Rao Gari Illu

9. Which film featured Nagarjuna alongside Nayanthara?

Kedi

Ragada

Soggade Chinni Nayana

Greeku Veerudu

Also Read| Nagarjuna excited to be back on sets, shares behind the scenes picture from shoot

10. How Naga Chaitanya is related to Nagarjuna Akkineni?

Best friend

Son

Step Son

Best friend's son

Nagarjuna Akkineni's quiz - answers

Vikram

Shiva

Aakhari Poratam

Criminal

Also Read| 'Bigg Boss' Telugu 4 promo out, Nagarjuna promises 'entertainment like never before'

Hello Brother

Kalyani

Shiva

Yuva

Greeku Veerudu

Son

Also Read| Dhanush to resume work on his second directorial with Nagarjuna and Aditi Rao Hydari soon?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.