Nagarjuna Akkineni's Birthday: Find Out How Well You Know The Actor With Trivia Quiz

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni carved a niche in the South Indian industry with his commendable acting skills. The actor has also worked in Bollywood movies. Nagarjuna has acted in over 100 films. He is well known for his works in biographical films. He has worked in biographical films like Annamcharya, Agni Varsha, Loc Kargil among others. Nagarjuna made a firm foot in the industry with movies like Geetanjali, Shiva, Chaitanya, Hello Brother, Mr Bechara among others. Nagarjuna Akkineni’s movie Siva premiered in the 13th International Film Festival of India.
In February 1984, he married Lakshmi Daggubati, the daughter of D. Ramanaidu, a prominent film-maker, and sister of the actor Venkatesh and producer Suresh Babu. Lakshmi and Nagarjuna have one son, actor Naga Chaitanya, born in 1986. However, the couple was divorced in 1990. Nagarjuna then married actor Amala in June 1992 and the couple has one son, actor Akhil, born in 1994. On the occasion of Nagarjuna Akkineni's birthday, here's a quiz based on his journey till now.
