Nagarjuna Akkineni's 'Wild Dog' Second Poster Released On His Birthday; Fans Intrigued

The second poster of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s upcoming action film Wild Dog was recently released on the internet. The poster showcases the actor in an intense avatar with an advanced rifle while he is in the middle of a mission. The poster released by film analyst Taran Adarsh also gives out character descriptions of other cast members, including Saiyami Kher, amongst others. The poster has been creating a lot of buzz amongst fans as they look forward to the release.

Nagarjuna Akkineni's Wild Dog second look poster

On the occasion of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s 61st birthday, the makers released the second look poster of his upcoming action film, Wild Dog. The poster was officially put up by film analyst Taran Adarsh on his official social media handles. The poster of the film showcases actor Nagarjuna Akkineni as an NIA agent who is on a mission while sneaking in the woods. He is seen using a camouflage technique to stay unnoticed while he is on alert with his weaponry.

It has also been revealed with the poster that Nagarjuna Akkineni will go by the name Vijay Varma in the film, who is also known by the name Wild Dog. The poster also introduces the team of NIA agents who will have a pivotal role according to the plot of the film. It mentions the names Ali Reza, Arya Pandit, Caleb Matthews, Rudra Goud, and Hashwanth Manohar who specialize in different areas.

In the caption for the post, Taran Adarsh has given out a few details about the upcoming film and the progress on it. He has mentioned that the film will also star actors Dia Mirza and Atul Kulkarni in significant roles. It is being directed by Ahishor Solomon while the production team has Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy. He has also added that 70% of the work on this film has already been completed. Have a look at the Wild Dog poster here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have expressed fascination over the poster of the upcoming film. They are seen speaking about how detailed and well-drafted the whole poster looks. One of the internet users has also compared the theme with the famous action game, PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds.

