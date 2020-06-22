Namrata Shirodkar Applauds Andhra Hospital For Saving A Child; See Post Here

Actor Namrata Shirodkar took to social media and shared a post featuring a success story on her official Instagram handle. She applauded the doctors who leave no stone unturned in helping people in the hour of need. Check out the actor’s Instagram post.

Namrata Shirodkar shares a success story on Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar shared a motivating story on her official Instagram account. The actor described how doctors emerged out victorious in saving a child at Andhra hospital. Moreover, she gave a special thanks to Dr PV Rama Rao, Chief of Children’s Services, and his team.

In the caption accompanying the actor’s post, she wrote, “Yet another success story with the team at Andhra hospital!! Really appreciate the doctors helping people in the hour of need even during such troubled times, taking care of these babies and giving them a life worth living. Extremely happy to know that the child has recovered and is ready to be discharged from the hospital. Blessings to the boy and his family. Special thanks to Dr PV Rama Rao, chief of Children’s Services & his team. Thank you once again for doing this. ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ #savingbabies #coronatimes”.

Response on Namrata Shirodkar’s post

Within an hour of posting, Namrata Shirodkar’s Instagram post garnered over 19,000 likes and 90 comments. Fans and followers dropped heart-shaped and happy emoticons in the comment section. Many of them also appreciated the doctors and congratulated them for doing a great job. Check out some comments applauding the doctor and his team’s efforts.

