Namrata Shirodkar Feels 'proud' Of Dr. Sathya Sindhuja For Bagging 'Inspiring Woman' Award

On March 4, 2021, Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to wish Dr Sandhya Sindhuja on being awarded the 'Inspirational Woman of the Year'. The award was given to her by the Telangana Psychologists Association on the occasion of Women’s Day 2021. Namrata Shirodkar took the opportunity to let Dr Sindhuja know that she was extremely proud of her and congratulated her on her achievement. The actor also posted a few pictures which shed light on the award that the doctor had received along with the institution that she is attached to.

Also read: Namratha Shirodkar Reposts Pic Of Hubby Mahesh Babu Working Out

Namrata Shirodkar's congratulatory message

The first picture on Namrata Shirodkar’s Instagram profile is a shot of the certificate that Dr Sindhuja had received. The certificate enumerated the purpose for which she was being awarded and by whom the honour was being bestowed on her. She was hailed as the most inspiring woman of the year for her outstanding contribution to society.

The second picture showed Dr Sindhuja receiving her award in the presence of a panel and the chief guest, Sri Bandaru Dattrateya Garu, Governor. H.P. The decorated stage with all members of the Telangana Psychologists can be seen here. The third picture is a shot of the Chakrasiddh healing centre where Dr Sindhuja is the head doctor and healer. It was her work at and through Chakrasiddh that got the doctor her award.

Also read: Namrata Shirodkar Shares Selfie On Instagram, Sister Shilpa Drops Heart Emojis

Sathya Sindhuja, the Chief Healer at Chakrasiddh began training in Nadi Vaidya at the tender age of four, under the guidance of her beloved grandmother. By the age of 12, Sindhuja had mastered Nadi Vaidya and had begun healing patients. Nearly 25 years later, she’s still using this wealth of knowledge she inherited from her family to treat a wide array of illnesses. During her years of sadhana, she practised music, dance, martial arts and Ayurveda to become a befitting Siddhar. For Sindhuja, the practice of Siddha is not only a career path but also a spiritual path – one that she believes in strongly, the Chakrasiddh website said.

Also read: Namrata Shirodkar Goes Dune Bashing In Dubai Safari; Gushes "On The Road To Adventure!"

According to the Chakrasiddh website, they are an institution of alternate healing that believes in the channelling of energy to gain healing. They have branches in Bangalore, Hyderabad and London and enjoy a loyal group of followers from around the world. The techniques they practice have been passed down through 36 generations of Siddhars who were trained as per the traditional guru-shishya parampara.

Also read: Namrata Shirodkar Misses Her Father Nitin 'terribly'; Shilpa Shirodkar Digs Out Rare Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.