Namrata Shirodkar Misses Her Father Nitin 'terribly'; Shilpa Shirodkar Digs Out Rare Pic

Veteran actor-producer Namrata Shirodkar took to her social media handle and re-shared a picture-post, shared by her sister Shilpa Shirodkar, in memory of their father's birth anniversary, on Saturday. The photo featured Namrata and Shilpa's father's close-up shot. Writing a short caption to it, Namrata wrote, "Happy birthday to you Papa!! You're terribly missed / Sending you so much love and light", along with a kissing-face and black-heart emoticons. On the other hand, Shilpa wrote, "To the best papa in the whole wide world. Happy happy birthday / Love you forever". Here's the post.

Namrata misses her father:

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to garner more than 60k double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a handful of verified Instagram accounts also extended birthday wishes in the comments box. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad dropped folded hand emojis along with a few bouquet emoticons. Actor-filmmaker, Manjula Ghattamaneni wrote, "Happy birthday uncle.we miss u.lots of love" while fitness expert Deanne Panday said, "I have such good memories of mom & dad". Red-heart and folded-hands emojis were a common reaction of fans in the comments box.

A peek into Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram

Interestingly, the media feed of the 49-year-old actor is flooded with numerous self-portraits, selfies and family pictures. From giving a glimpse of her whereabouts to sharing some throwback pictures, Namrata often posts something to treat her fans and 2.1M followers. Her previous post featured husband Mahesh Babu, who was seen in his gym avatar. Meanwhile, via one of her recent Instagram entries, Shirodkar extended wishes to Mahesh as his film Murari turned 20. It was a BTS picture, presumably, clicked on the set of Murari.

Namrata wrote, "Another one of my favourite films of @urstrulymahesh! Never gets old!! The fun, the nuances, the music is unique..and something you may not find in today's time! Who can forget the outstanding chemistry with @iamsonalibendre.! A true classic in every sense of the word!", along with two red-heart and several heart-eye emojis. In the still, Mahesh was seen sharing a good laugh with his co-star and a crew member.

(Image courtesy: Namrata Shirodkar & Shilpa Shirodkar IG)

