Namrata Shirodkar Shares Selfie On Instagram, Sister Shilpa Drops Heart Emojis

Namrata Shirodkar treated her fans to a no-makeup selfie on her Instagram. The 45-year-old actress appeared relaxed as she smiled slightly while taking the selfie. The actress's younger sister Shilpa Shirodkar dropped a comment under the post treating their fans to some sweet sibling interaction.

Namrata Shirodkar posts a selfie

The actress, known for her works in movies like Kachche Dhaage, Ezhupunna Tharakan, and Vaastav: The Reality, posted a selfie on her social media account. In the caption, she shared a few words of encouragement for her fans. In the caption, Namrata wrote - 'Not tomorrow, yesterday or someday! Right now.. Right here.. is your moment to shine!'. Fans took this opportunity to commend the actress on her natural beauty.

Shilpa Shirodkar and fans' reaction

Shilpa Shirodkar, who is a constant commenter on Namrata Shirodkar's photos on Instagram, did not miss this opportunity to drop a few hearts in the comment section. Several fans commented on Namrata's beauty as the actress appeared to be wearing no makeup in the post. One fan commented that Namrata was looking pretty as usual while another chimed in writing that she was his favourite actress since his childhood.

Pic Credit: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram.

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram: A sneak peek

Enjoying a fan base of 2.1 million online followers, Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram is filled with posts of her moments with her family and her husband Mahesh Babu's movie posters. Recently, Namrata shared an old photograph of her father wishing him on his birthday. She wrote in her caption how much she missed him and that he was the 'best father in the whole wide world'. Shilpa Shirodkar also dropped a comment wishing her father writing 'Happy happy birthday papa. Cheers to all the scotch whiskey’s and single malts'.

Namrata Shirodkar posts pictures of daughter

Namrata Shirodkar avidly shares pictures of her daughter on her Instagram. In a recently shared picture, Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu's daughter can be seen donning a white fluffy dress. The girl looked all cheery as she got clicked for a fashion photoshoot. She shared the picture with the caption 'Today's a great day to be amazing'.

