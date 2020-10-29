Unseen Pic Of The Day: Namrata Shirodkar Being Crowned Miss India In 1993

Actor Namrata Shirodkar is popularly known for her films Astitva, Tehzeeb, and many other Bollywood and South Indian flicks. The actor gained popularity when she was crowned Miss India in 1993 and later made a debut in Bollywood movies. Here's Namrata Shirodkar's Miss India Photos that will take you back in time when the actor won millions of hearts.

Namrata Shirodkar's Miss India photo

Namrata Shirodkar who is now a proud mom of two children was once extremely popular as she participated in beauty pageants. Not only did she win Miss India 1993, but she also represented the country in the Miss Universe pageant. In the same year, she also participated in the Miss Asia Pacific contest. Here is an unseen photo of Namrata from when she was crowned Miss India. The photo is a black and white one where one of the judges is adjusting the tiara on her head. Namrata looked extremely gorgeous as she was dressed in a grey satin dress with a slide slit. She had worn a dupatta over a dress and had shoulder-length hair back then.

Image Credits: Rare photos club on Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar shares a throwback video

The actor had shared a video of herself being crowned in August this year. She shared this memory from 1993 where she wrote that many moments were relived after she watched it. The video began with Archana Puran Singh hosting the show and later Namrata and the other two contestants appeared on the stage for the final round of their contest. Her tiara did not sit well on her head while she was being crowned because of the wind blowing towards her. The host announced the second and third runner up while Namrata was called in the end.

She wrote, "One life is all we've got. Go on and make it worthwhile. Dream big!! The one thing that you have that nobody else does is YOU'. This has always been my mantra!!" She also asked her fans to answer the tricky question that she was asked back in the date. The question was 'Who came first, the egg or the chicken?' Namrata wrote that she was extremely excited at that moment. In the interview later, she mentioned that the future plans would be to groom herself and get ready for the miss universe contest.

