Namrata Shirodkar Featured In Many Popular South Indian Movies, Can You Guess?

Actor Namrata Shirodkar is popularly known for her movies like Astitva, Tehzeeb, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Kachche Dhaage, Bride and Prejudice, and many others. The actor gained popularity when she has crowned Miss India in 1993 and later made her debut in Bollywood movies. Over the years, Namrata has featured in many South Indian movies as well, including Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada language movies. Take a look at the list of movies featuring Namrata Shrodkar. Take a look at the list of Namrata Shirodkar's movies she has done in South Indian cinema.

Namrata Shirodkar's Telugu movies

Vamsi as Shilpa

In the year 2000, it was during this film where Namrata met her future husband Mahesh Babu on the sets of the movie. Vamsi is a Telugu-language romantic action movie starring Mahesh Babu, Krishna and Namrata in the lead roles. The film was produced by G. Adiseshagiri Rao under the Padmalaya Studios banner and was directed by B. Gopal.

Anji as Swapna

The movie Anji was Namrata's last movie in Tollywood before she took a break from acting. The film was released in 2004 and featured Chiranjeevi and Namrata Shirodkar in the leads. The film even received a National Award for Best Special Effects. Anji is the first Telugu film to win a National Award for the 'Best Special Effects' in 2004.

Namrata Shirodkar's Kannada movies

Chora Chittha Chora as Ravi's love interest

Chora Chittha Chora is a 1999 released Kannada romantic movie. The film was directed by Subramanya and stars V. Ravichandran, Namrata Shirodkar and Malavika in the leading roles. Till date, this was Narata's only Kannada movie where she featured. The movie was actually a remake of Telugu film called Allari Priyudu.

'Ezhupunna Tharakan' as Ashwini Varma

Ezhupunna Tharakan was also released in the year 1999 itself. The film starred Malayalam megastar Mammootty and Namrata Shirodkar in the lead roles. This was Shirodkar's only Malayalam film. The cast of Ezhupunna Tharakan also included actors like Madhu, Jagadish, Rasika, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Captain Raju, K.P.A.C. Sunny and many others. Here is a snippet from a scene of the Malayalam movie.

