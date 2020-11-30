Unseen Pic Of The Day: Namrata Shirodkar Shares An Adorable Pics With Parents

Actor Namrata Shirodkar is popularly known for her movies like Astitva, Tehzeeb, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Kachche Dhaage, Bride and Prejudice, and many others. Even though the former Miss India winner took a step back when it comes to films but she often posts some adorable nuggets from her personal life often. The proud wife of the Tollywood superstar recently shared an unseen pic of her parents. Take a look.

ALSO READ| Namrata Shirodkar's Films Where She Played Headstrong Roles; From 'Maseeha' To 'Aaghaaz'

Unseen pic of Namrata Shirodkar's parents

Mahesh Babu's actor wife Namrata Shirodkar recently shared a pic of her parents. Her parents could be seen playing dandiya in the pic. She captioned the post yesterday where she wrote "Straight from the archives maa papa doing the dandiya!! At my dearest gina’s n Bhaiya’s wedding, wonder where I was!! #memoriesforlife #joy #gobackintime that looks like rekha kaki.. na???."

Image credits: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

ALSO READ| Namrata Shirodkar's Classic Hindi Movies That Became Instant Box Office Hits

Namrata Shirodkar who is now a proud mom of two children was once extremely popular as she participated in beauty pageants. Not only did she win Miss India 1993, but she also represented the country in the Miss Universe pageant. In the same year, she also participated in the Miss Asia Pacific contest.

She is socially active on social media and her fans and followers could spot her sharing some insights into her private life with her husband and kids. She currently resides in Hyderabad and could often be seen posting some unseen pics of son Gautham, daughter Sitara as well as husband Mahesh Babu.

Here is the post that she shared a few hours back where she wished all the best wishes for her friend Mehr Jesia. She wrote "Happy Birthday to the irreplaceable, most beautiful, amazingly fabulous friend. Here’s another year of making it together through it all!! You are special always and forever... Blessings and love my Mehr."

Take a look at the post of Namrata's husband Mahesh and son Gautam walking in an unspecified location in Dubai. It appears that Namrata is on camera taking a pic of the father-son duo. The next post is of Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara sharing a cute moment on the social media.

ALSO READ| Namrata Shirodkar Shares A Picture Of Mahesh Babu And Son Gautam, Quips 'Carbon-copy'

ALSO READ| Namrata Shirodkar Gushes Over Mahesh Babu & Sitara; Exclaims 'cuties In Action'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.