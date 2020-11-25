Namrata Shirodkar Gushes Over Mahesh Babu & Sitara; Exclaims 'cuties In Action'

On November 24, actor-producer Namrata Shirodkar took to her social media handle and shared two pictures of the father-daughter duo, that is her actor-husband Mahesh Babu and the eight-year-old daughter Sitara. In the two photos, the duo was seen posing for the mirror selfie. While Instagramming the post with a brief caption, Namrata exclaimed that her cuties are in action.

Shirodkar further added, "The classic case where the father tries to reason with the child ...finally giving up n giving in to all of her demands". She also added a few hashtags, such as #smartkids and #nextgeneration along with a few laughing emoticons. Scroll down to take a look at the father-daughter duo, Mahesh Babu and Sitara, in action.

READ | Mahesh Babu's Daughter Says He 'makes Sure' She Doesn't Wander Off While Shopping; See Pic

Within a couple of hours, the slideshow post of the former model managed to garner more than 80k double-taps; and is still counting. The post received an overwhelming response from Shirodkar's followers and Instagram users as the comments section was flooded with heart-eye and red-heart emoticons. A section of fans called them "adorable" while many agreed with Shirodkar by proclaiming that they are "cute". Meanwhile, Namrata's actor-sister Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, "Always the case".

READ | Mahesh Babu Shares Glimpse Of 'family Time' While Having 'dinner With The Gang'

READ | Namrata Shirodkar Is Left In Awe As Hubby Mahesh Babu Pulls Off An Airport Look With Ease

A peek into Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram

Interestingly, this is not the first time when Namrata has given a sneak peek into the father-daughter duo's relationship. Shirodkar's Instagram feed is flooded with pictures of Mahesh Babu and their kids, Sitara and Gautam. A couple of days back, Namrata posted a picture, in which she was seen holding Sitara's hand. While sporting a casual look for their outing, the mother-daughter duo also wore face masks. In the caption, Namrata wrote, "After pulling me out of my cozy cocoon.. it so seems that my little miss is the one whose been forced to look around for her little knick knacks".

Coming to the other posts on Shirodkar's media wall, last week, during Diwali, she shared two family pictures. The photos featured Mahesh Babu and their kids, along with the family of Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar. The Shirodkar sister duo organised a family outing as they dined out to enjoy the festivities.

READ | Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Reveals The Actor Loves To 'land His Feet In A Spa'

(Promo Image: Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.