Namrata Shirodkar's Films Where She Played Headstrong Roles; From 'Maseeha' To 'Aaghaaz'

Actor Namrata Shirodkar is one of the prominent faces in the entertainment industry. The actor gained popularity when she was crowned Miss India in 1993 and later made her debut in Bollywood movies. In her acting career, Namrata was a part of several movies where she played the woman with substance. Here, we have compiled a list of movies wherein Namrata essayed strong woman characters.

Maseeha

Directed by Partho Ghosh, the movie stars Sunil Shetty and Namrata Shirodkar in the lead roles. The plot of the movie chronicles the life of a criminal mastermind, Surajbhan who takes over slums and crushes anyone who stands in his way. When his trusted employee, Shankar decides to leave the criminal world, Surajbhan assassinates his entire family leaving his young son, Shiva. Later, Shiva grows up and teams up with Krishna to put an end to Surajbhan’s criminal empire. The movie sees Namrata essaying the headstrong role of Pinky who is Shiva’s love interest. In the film, Namrata can be seen standing tall beside Shiva with every step he takes.

Aaghaaz

Aaghaaz is the remake of a Telugu film Sivayya. The action-thriller flick was helmed by Yogesh Ishwar. The story of Aaghaaz depicts the life of an honest and diligent man. His life turns upside down after he picks a fight with a ruthless mafia gang post saving a girl from being molested by him. Namrata essays the role of Gitika in the movie, although she didn’t meet the hero at the end, her intense role was much appreciated by the viewers.

Vamsee

Released in 2000, Vamsee is a Telugu romantic-action movie helmed by B Gopal. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Vamsee (played by Mahesh Babu) who falls in love with Shilpaa (Played by Namrata Shirodkar). The duo meets during a fashion contest in Australia. After they return back to India, Shilpaa is kidnapped by a goon. Although being held captive, Shilpaa remains strong and wait for Vamsee to rescue her.

Vaastav: The Reality

Vaastav: The Reality is an action-crime film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film has Sanjay Dutt and Namrata Shirodkar in lead roles. The plot of the movie is based on the life of gangster Chhota Rajan. “The Reality” in the name of the film refers to the harsh reality of underworld life in Mumbai. Namrata plays the role of Raghu’s wife in the movie. Although aware of his husband’s criminal connect, Sonu balances her life with immense love and care for her family.

