Mahesh Babu Shares A Candid Moment With Wife Namrata Shirodkar On 16th Wedding Anniversary

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu completed 16 years of happy married life with his spouse, former actress and model Namrata Shirodkar. On this special occasion, the Athadu actor took to Instagram to post an endearing snap and it is certainly adorable. Sharing the picture, he penned a heartwarming note that read, "Happy 16th NSG.. To forever and beyond with you". Take a look at their pictures here! Namrata also commented on the picture saying, "Love u Mb more than ever" with three heart emojis!

The LOC: Kargil actress also shared an adorable post of the couple, wishing Mahesh lots of "blessings and love". She wrote on Instagram, "Easy peasy 16!! In our little recipe of marriage, there’s a solid mix of love trust and faith! Counting our blessings together... forever. Happy Anniversary MB More and more love to you @urstrulymahesh". The post has garnered lots of love by fellow colleagues from the showbiz world who blessed the couple with best wishes in the comments section. Take a look here!

More on Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar

During the shoot of B. Gopal's Vamsi (2000) in Australia, Mahesh Babu started dating his co-star Namrata Shirodkar. They got married on February 10, 2005, at the Marriott Hotel, Mumbai during the shooting of Athadu. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy, on August 31, 2006, at the Global Hospital in Hyderabad. The boy, named Gautham Krishna, was a premature baby and was in critical condition during his birth. His condition turned stable after the doctors treated him in time. On July 20, 2012, Namrata gave birth to a girl whom they named Sitara. Shirodkar now lives in Hyderabad with her husband.

Mahesh Babu's movies

Mahesh Babu's movies include Murari (2001), Okkadu (2003), Athadu (2005), Pokiri (2006), Srimanthudu (2015), Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), Maharshi (2019), and Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020). His upcoming movie Sarakaru Vaari Paata also features Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju. The film was announced on May 2020 and is a joint venture of the actor's production house, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment with 14 Reels Plus and Mythri Movie Makers. The film will be helmed by Parasuram and is set to release in January 2022 on Sankranti. The actor took to his Instagram to share the poster of the movie. Check it out!

