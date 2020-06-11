Namrata Shirodkar Posts A Spooky Video Of A "ghost" In Her House; See Video

Namrata Shirodkar has lately been keeping her audience updated about what she is up to while settled at home during the lockdown. She recently posted a video of her daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, who looked somewhat spooky with her tresses falling on her face. Namrata Shirodkar has called it 'Conjuring at home' and fans seem to agree with her.

Namrata Shirodkar sees a ghost at home?

Namrata Shirodkar has lately been keeping her fans and followers entertained by posting various pictures and videos of her family on social media. The actor recently took to Instagram to playfully tell her followers that the house might be haunted, only to rectify it towards the end. In a video posted on the actor’s official Instagram handle, a little girl can be seen roaming around with her tresses covering her face. She slowly approaches the camera and then reveals her face. The little girl is none other than Sitara Ghattamaneni while she is playing around with her mother. The creepy visual effect and heavy background score almost convinced the viewers that the house is actually haunted. In the caption for the post, actor Namrata Shirodkar has written that these are conjuring scenes at her home. She then corrected herself and revealed that it is just her “little brat”. She has also mentioned in the hashtag for the post that it is the ‘spooky’ hour of the day. Have a look at the creepy, yet cute video from Namrata Shirodkar’s Instagram here.

Read Namrata Shirodkar's Husband Mahesh Babu Is 'running To Perfection' In This Workout Video

Also read Namrata Shirodkar Shares Adorable Picture Of Sitara And Gautam Defining Sibling Love

Namrata Shirodkar had previously posted a video of her daughter putting her doll to sleep. In the video posted, she could be seen singing Sai Baba and Ganpathi arti to put her little toy to sleep. Namrata Shirodkar mentioned in the caption for the post that these have been cute little things that Sitara does, which makes her swell with love. She has also written that she found these things amusing. Namrata Shirodkar has uploaded the video as a part of her regular memory therapy session. Have a look at the post shared by Namrata Shirodkar here.

Read Mahesh Babu's Throwback Video Of Namrata Shirodkar Riding Bicycle With Kids; See The Video

Also read Namrata Shirodkar Loses To Mahesh Babu In 'blink-loose' Game; Says 'Can't Win With Him'

Image Courtesy: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.