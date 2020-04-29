Namrata Shirodkar Gets Nostalgic As Mahesh Babu's Blockbuster 'Pokiri' Turns 14

South superstar Mahesh Babu's film Pokiri has completed 14 years since its release. Released on April 28, 2006, the movie became the highest-grossing Telugu movie of the year and also won some prestigious awards. As the film completes 14 years of its release, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a heartfelt note reminiscing several amazing moments from the sets.

Namrata Shirodkar shared a poster of the movie Pokiri with the graphic 14 years imprinted on it. The actor cherished the memories she had with her husband Mahesh Babu with a heartfelt note, “Pokiri completes 14 years ... so many memories attached to this phenomenon.. our second release after marriage .. carrying the baby weight of little Gautam ❤️❤️.. and then Pokiri happened .. this film was a rage .. & changed our lives forever !!”. Calling Pokiri a path-breaking movie in Telugu cinema she said, “This movie got etched in Telugu cinema as a pathbreaking classic of all times !! The combination of Mb as Pandu and director Puri Jagan was magical... It’s a memory that will always stay with me.❤️❤️” (sic).

Pokiri is an action thriller film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film was produced by Jagannadh and Manjula Ghattamaneni by their respective production companies Vaishno Academy and Indira Productions. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Ileana D'Cruz; Prakash Raj, Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sayaji Shinde appear in prominent roles. The plot revolves around a local goon whose killer instincts earn him not only his girlfriend's disapproval and a corrupt cop's enmity but also the attention of a wanted don. The movie released on April 28, 2006.

