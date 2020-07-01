Namrata Shirodkar Reveals The Exact Moment When She Fell For Hubby Mahesh Babu

Actor Namrata Shirodkar recently revealed in an interaction the details on how she fell for superstar Mahesh Babu. She spoke about how the two were working together when they realized that they had fallen for each other. She also said that the best moments of her life include the time she got married to Mahesh Babu, along with the days she gave birth to both her adorable kids.

Namrata Shirodkar on falling in love with Mahesh Babu

Actor Namrata Shirodkar has lately been keeping her followers engaged with throwback pictures and videos. The actor recently decided to have an interactive session with her fans through her Instagram handle. During the interaction, she can be seen getting candid and clearing off a number of personal queries that the fans have for her.

One of her fans asked her about her love story and how she fell for her husband, Mahesh Babu. She said that it happened when they were shooting for one of their films. It was on the last day of a 52-day-long outdoor schedule which was happening in New Zealand. She said that it was the exact moment that the realization hit her. Upon being asked about the best moments of her life, Namrata Shirodkar had the sweetest things to say. She said that the best moments of her life came when she got married to Mahesh Babu. Namrata Shirodkar said that the point when she had her two kids can also be counted in the best days of her life.

Previously, actor Namrata Shirodkar had posted a collage of her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni on her official Instagram handle. In the picture put up, she has showcased different moods of the little girl who can be seen donning a huge red bindi. In the caption for the post, Namrata Shirodkar has written how cute the little girl looks while also calling her a behenji. The actor has also written that she misses the time Sitara was still a baby and would like to go back in time. Have a look at the post on Nimrata Shirodkar’s Instagram here:

Image Courtesy: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

